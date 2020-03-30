This

March 31, 2020, 09:16:56 PM
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 05:56:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 PM »
The hysteria hysteresis is going to be so fucking annoying.
CapsDave
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM »
How does smoking kill people?
Jethro Tull
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 PM »
average 400k die a year through malaria  that says 200k+ died this year already.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:44:42 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 07:37:54 PM
average 400k die a year through malaria  that says 200k+ died this year already.

The source is quoted on the meme and the figure is accurate per that site, take it up with them.
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:18:50 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:

Mr Shitbin - I am getting a bit bored of spoon feeding you. Open your mind, get off your arse and develop some understanding of subject matters.

There is serious problem in the way that deaths are recorded in this hysteria. When someone dies of a respiratory condition the specific cause of the infection is not recorded unless the illness is a rare notifiable disease and explains why the vast majority of these deaths are recorded as bronchopneumonia, pneumonia, old age etc. The UK does not test for flu, or other seasonal infections. If the deceased has cancer, motor neurone disease or another serious condition, this will be recorded as the cause of death, even when the final illness was a respiratory infection. The corollary is that UK certifications normally under-record deaths from respiratory infections.

Things have now changed since this hysteria kicked off. Did you know the list of notifiable diseases has just been updated. This list  as well as containing all extinct and rare conditions such as plague and rabies has now been updated to include Covid-19. This does not include flu. That means every positive test for Covid-19 must be notified, unlike flu or most other infections.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:59:15 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:

Nice trap. Bob walked into it and a point was made. They will not be affected by it
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:15 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:

Nice trap. Bob walked into it and a point was made. They will not be affected by it

Covid 19 doesn't kill a normal healthy person. Smoking does.

Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.


Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:45:23 AM »
See?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:29:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:57:27 PM


This provides context ...
tunstall
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:32:55 AM »
anything that lists abortion as a cause of death is obviously written by a head the ball

over 2 million people have starved to death in less than 3 months?

Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:39:56 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:32:55 AM
anything that lists abortion as a cause of death is obviously written by a head the ball

over 2 million people have starved to death in less than 3 months?



The source is on the meme, feel free to go challenge them.

Steve Göldby
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:48:53 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.

What's the difference then Bob? Genuinely interested in your answer to this, no wind up or set up.  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:54:06 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:15 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:

Nice trap. Bob walked into it and a point was made. They will not be affected by it

Covid 19 doesn't kill a normal healthy person. Smoking does.

Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.




Normal healthy people have died due to C19.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:54:40 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:48:53 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.

What's the difference then Bob? Genuinely interested in your answer to this, no wind up or set up.  :like:

It was supposed to say "the same way you think there's a difference between taxpayers money and government money" - not enough coffee this morning yet.  souey

Clearly they're are one and the same thing, unless you're a socialist in which case it all comes from the magic government money trees.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:58:43 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:54:06 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:15 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all  :like:

Nice trap. Bob walked into it and a point was made. They will not be affected by it

Covid 19 doesn't kill a normal healthy person. Smoking does.

Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.




Normal healthy people have died due to C19.


You mean this single instance?

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-briton-21-with-no-existing-health-conditions-dies-after-contracting-covid-19-11963451

Because it wasn't, was it?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:19:22 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:54:40 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:48:53 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Only you dumb stupid lefty cunts would fail to see the difference. The same way you fail to see the difference between taxpayer money and government money.

What's the difference then Bob? Genuinely interested in your answer to this, no wind up or set up.  :like:

It was supposed to say "the same way you think there's a difference between taxpayers money and government money" - not enough coffee this morning yet.  souey

Clearly they're are one and the same thing, unless you're a socialist in which case it all comes from the magic government money trees.




I don't think there's such a thing as taxpayer's money, just money that once belonged to taxpayers that now resides in government coffers, with the actual taxpayer having no say in how it is spent.

"Taxpayers money" is a misleading expression that suggests the tax payer still has some sort of ownership of it, or claim to it, or has a say on how it is used.   
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:20:22 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:43:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
How does smoking kill people?

It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:

Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.




Cracking own goal from Red Pill FC  :bc:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:39:02 AM »
What is the current score between

Red Pill United v Shitbin City?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:43:46 AM »
 
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:54:53 AM »
Depends which scoring model youre using  :meltdown:
38red
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:00:00 PM »
In a country with a sovereign fiat currency and floating exchange rate, the government can simply spend money into existence. They are not dependent on the taxpayer.
