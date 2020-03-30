Wee_Willie

Re: This « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 PM » The hysteria hysteresis is going to be so fucking annoying.

CapsDave
Re: This « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM » How does smoking kill people?



Jethro Tull
Re: This « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 PM » average 400k die a year through malaria that says 200k+ died this year already.

Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?



Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?

Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all



Mr Shitbin - I am getting a bit bored of spoon feeding you. Open your mind, get off your arse and develop some understanding of subject matters.



There is serious problem in the way that deaths are recorded in this hysteria. When someone dies of a respiratory condition the specific cause of the infection is not recorded unless the illness is a rare notifiable disease and explains why the vast majority of these deaths are recorded as bronchopneumonia, pneumonia, old age etc. The UK does not test for flu, or other seasonal infections. If the deceased has cancer, motor neurone disease or another serious condition, this will be recorded as the cause of death, even when the final illness was a respiratory infection. The corollary is that UK certifications normally under-record deaths from respiratory infections.



Things have now changed since this hysteria kicked off. Did you know the list of notifiable diseases has just been updated. This list as well as containing all extinct and rare conditions such as plague and rabies has now been updated to include Covid-19. This does not include flu. That means every positive test for Covid-19 must be notified, unlike flu or most other infections.

Nice trap. Bob walked into it and a point was made. They will not be affected by it

over 2 million people have starved to death in less than 3 months?



anything that lists abortion as a cause of death is obviously written by a head the ball
over 2 million people have starved to death in less than 3 months?