How does smoking kill people?
Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.
Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?
Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all
There is serious problem in the way that deaths are recorded in this hysteria. When someone dies of a respiratory condition the specific cause of the infection is not recorded unless the illness is a rare notifiable disease and explains why the vast majority of these deaths are recorded as bronchopneumonia, pneumonia, old age etc. The UK does not test for flu, or other seasonal infections. If the deceased has cancer, motor neurone disease or another serious condition, this will be recorded as the cause of death, even when the final illness was a respiratory infection. The corollary is that UK certifications normally under-record deaths from respiratory infections.
Things have now changed since this hysteria kicked off. Did you know the list of notifiable diseases has just been updated. This list as well as containing all extinct and rare conditions such as plague and rabies has now been updated to include Covid-19. This does not include flu
. That means every positive test for Covid-19 must be notified, unlike flu or most other infections.