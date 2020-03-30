How does smoking kill people?
It took 2 seconds to Google this for you:
Smoking tobacco damages your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular system), increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It's a major cause of coronary heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Smoking causes high blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot.
Ah so smoking is the cause of death but something else actually killed them? Like a heart attack or stroke?
Let Willie know will you Bob, so C19 is the underlying condition which causes people to die, similar to smoking, Im glad you cleared that up for us all