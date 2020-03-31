WHO WAS THERE?

March 31, 2020, 04:03:10 PM
Author Topic: WHO WAS THERE?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/the-battle-stamford-bridge-violent-9783533

 lost

TALKING TO BONY AND WISH M BOUT IT THE OTHER DAY ON THE DOG AND BONE... SAID THEY WERE IN THE  CRUISER ALL DAY IN LANDAN AND IT KICKED OFF BIG TIME  :mido:

IF YA KNOW YA KNOW 

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:04:53 PM »
CERTAINLY NOT YOU YA DAFT CUNT. 👎
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:10 PM »
I was at a fuckin wedding.





 rava
Jethro Tull
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:15:22 PM »
Me' 12 of us headed south in a transit van  :homer:& broke down on the way home. oleary
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:37 PM »
I WENT WITH BALDO AND TONKA  :like:


CHUKKA WAS A BIT OF A KNOCK OUT ARTIST TOO :homer:

PROPER WRECKIN CREW BACK THEN :like:

WE CALLED HIM TONKA COS HE HAD A MEAN TOMMAHAWK CHOP 

GRANITE :mido:

BEER ME BOYS
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:39:13 PM »
 Stewards really turned a blind eye to their brave scumbags getting onto the pitch. From this time the animosity between the 2 sets of fans reached new heights.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:47:35 PM »
Wasnt bad by 80s standards a few people got a bit of a slap but not even the worst trip to Chelsea around then, end of 82-83 and start of the next season now they were a couple to make your arse twitch.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:09 PM »
TONKA WAS A MAN POSSESED THAT DAY

IF YA KNOW YA KNOW

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
