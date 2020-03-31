WHO WAS THERE? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 31, 2020, 04:03:10 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board WHO WAS THERE? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: WHO WAS THERE? (Read 220 times) BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 862 WHO WAS THERE? « on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/the-battle-stamford-bridge-violent-9783533 TALKING TO BONY AND WISH M BOUT IT THE OTHER DAY ON THE DOG AND BONE... SAID THEY WERE IN THE CRUISER ALL DAY IN LANDAN AND IT KICKED OFF BIG TIME IF YA KNOW YA KNOW BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 471 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:04:53 PM » CERTAINLY NOT YOU YA DAFT CUNT. 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 471 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:10 PM » I was at a fuckin wedding. Logged Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Online Posts: 9 996 Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:15:22 PM » Me' 12 of us headed south in a transit van & broke down on the way home. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 862 Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:37 PM » I WENT WITH BALDO AND TONKA CHUKKA WAS A BIT OF A KNOCK OUT ARTIST TOO PROPER WRECKIN CREW BACK THEN WE CALLED HIM TONKA COS HE HAD A MEAN TOMMAHAWK CHOP GRANITE BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING Holgateoldskool Online Posts: 1 059 Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:39:13 PM » Stewards really turned a blind eye to their brave scumbags getting onto the pitch. From this time the animosity between the 2 sets of fans reached new heights. Logged Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 457 Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:47:35 PM » Wasnt bad by 80s standards a few people got a bit of a slap but not even the worst trip to Chelsea around then, end of 82-83 and start of the next season now they were a couple to make your arse twitch. Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 862 Re: WHO WAS THERE? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:09 PM » TONKA WAS A MAN POSSESED THAT DAY IF YA KNOW YA KNOW BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...