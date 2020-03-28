159 MORE DEATHS

March 31, 2020, 05:18:04 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: 159 MORE DEATHS
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 03:28:09 PM
👎😭😭😭👎
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 PM
 jc
Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM
60 less than yesterday.
mingebag
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM
Still don't know anyone who has lost a loved one or even got the  virus    sshhh
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:41:40 PM
Still not as bad as influenza which nobody seems to talk about for some reason
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:42:28 PM
https://youtu.be/xbEHEzEEHJ8
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 PM
HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT DEATHS PER DAY ARE DECREASING WHEN THERE IS A 3 WEEK LAG ON QUARANTINE MEASURES?

THE NUMBER SHOULD INCEASE DAY ON DAY FOR ANOTHER WEEK YET.


Wee_Willie
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 PM
This is the steep part of the curve they said
Tortured_Mind
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 PM
I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!!  :otter:
Bobupanddown
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:24:57 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:17:41 PM
I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!!  :otter:

More and more scientists are coming forward

https://youtu.be/Rwb5QzJY2-s
El Capitan
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM
60 less than yesterday.



Good news. Lets keep doing what were doing and beat this  :like: :like:
Tortured_Mind
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:40:11 PM
AYE AYE CAPTAIN !!!    :matty:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273
Bobupanddown
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:46:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:37:13 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM
60 less than yesterday.



Good news. Lets keep doing what were doing and beat this  :like: :like:

What were doing doesn't come into effect for another week, we are not doing anything. The virus is miraculous becoming less deadly.
mingebag
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:43:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273

This will wake BoreMe up no doubt  rava
Boris this, Boris that  souey
Bobupanddown
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:43:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273

So now it could be a month incubation period?

How the fuck do measure taken in the last 2 weeks reduce the death count?





Bobupanddown
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 PM
Oh look, 10 more microbiologists, virologists and epidemiologists talking publically about this.

https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=de5d06a0ddfb13ecc7dc8c4aedc5a2880e814658-1585584146-0-Aap__vD-N49DeLPi5l_Mo-V1TJbtDmjP8bUJo0X-CQVgznG5z7s9jdkqFIYQXO2bxUwdygRjJOvLNkM_sder03kHsKRmMPx33SOUBwsf3-bLrBKmx_zdzj8lStBp_iT6CyBGN3bOl-3rHvnr-i9LPGr2-t0zOoKqyhBUacZ60ab7fDugJcgibqjwQNt1M2SgokEBHeo-MolbjBCFd34UBb66_mu473XiCGxeB0Aw2ZkSMYdLGM2WcPg2e8egj0NdUHJqZ3PntSFmrth-p2XNhLWP2p2f2DGd4y7JOFaFAp-0AbHzYZFEP2oFUFZsjd_FnmeR7tR7kyhnKPSX4lCXIY1SCXHILtFKW3Do3JiKkTou
Wee_Willie
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM
Flat earthers .. :alf:

Fucking shit bins ... :nige:
Bobupanddown
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM
Flat earthers .. :alf:

Fucking shit bins ... :nige:

They all got their PhD's from Redpill University.

Wee_Willie
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 PM
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:11:44 AM
The figures they have been reporting have been wildly inaccurate. Why should we believe another word they say?

If I step into the road and am hit by a bus and they discover at post mortem that Im carrying the corona virus then I become another corona statistic. You sound be more worried about being lied to than this virus
