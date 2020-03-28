LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 453





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 453I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... 159 MORE DEATHS « on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 PM » 👎😭😭😭👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 767







TMPosts: 14 767 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 554







Posts: 4 554 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM » Still don't know anyone who has lost a loved one or even got the virus Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 570





Posts: 570 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:41:40 PM » Still not as bad as influenza which nobody seems to talk about for some reason Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 547







Posts: 8 547 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 PM » This is the steep part of the curve they said Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 767







TMPosts: 14 767 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 PM » I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 767







TMPosts: 14 767 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:40:11 PM » AYE AYE CAPTAIN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 453





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 453I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......