159 MORE DEATHS
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 73 453
159 MORE DEATHS
« on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 PM »
👎😭😭😭👎
Logged
Tortured_Mind TM
Offline
Posts: 14 767
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 PM »
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 265
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM »
60 less than yesterday. Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 554
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:40:40 PM »
Still don't know anyone who has lost a loved one or even got the virus
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 570
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:41:40 PM »
Still not as bad as influenza which nobody seems to talk about for some reason
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 570
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:42:28 PM »
https://youtu.be/xbEHEzEEHJ8
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 PM »
HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT DEATHS PER DAY ARE DECREASING WHEN THERE IS A 3 WEEK LAG ON QUARANTINE MEASURES? THE NUMBER SHOULD INCEASE DAY ON DAY FOR ANOTHER WEEK YET. Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 547
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 PM »
This is the steep part of the curve they said
Logged
Tortured_Mind TM
Offline
Posts: 14 767
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 PM »
I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:24:57 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:17:41 PMI THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!! More and more scientists are coming forwardhttps://youtu.be/Rwb5QzJY2-s
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 727
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM60 less than yesterday.Good news. Lets keep doing what were doing and beat this
Logged
Tortured_Mind TM
Offline
Posts: 14 767
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:40:11 PM »
AYE AYE CAPTAIN !!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 73 453
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273
Logged Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:46:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:37:13 PMQuote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:32:06 PM60 less than yesterday.Good news. Lets keep doing what were doing and beat this
What were doing doesn't come into effect for another week, we are not doing anything. The virus is miraculous becoming less deadly. Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 554
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:43:31 PMhttps://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273This will wake BoreMe up no doubt Boris this, Boris that
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:43:31 PMhttps://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273So now it could be a month incubation period? How the fuck do measure taken in the last 2 weeks reduce the death count? Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 PM »
Oh look, 10 more microbiologists, virologists and epidemiologists talking publically about this.https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=de5d06a0ddfb13ecc7dc8c4aedc5a2880e814658-1585584146-0-Aap__vD-N49DeLPi5l_Mo-V1TJbtDmjP8bUJo0X-CQVgznG5z7s9jdkqFIYQXO2bxUwdygRjJOvLNkM_sder03kHsKRmMPx33SOUBwsf3-bLrBKmx_zdzj8lStBp_iT6CyBGN3bOl-3rHvnr-i9LPGr2-t0zOoKqyhBUacZ60ab7fDugJcgibqjwQNt1M2SgokEBHeo-MolbjBCFd34UBb66_mu473XiCGxeB0Aw2ZkSMYdLGM2WcPg2e8egj0NdUHJqZ3PntSFmrth-p2XNhLWP2p2f2DGd4y7JOFaFAp-0AbHzYZFEP2oFUFZsjd_FnmeR7tR7kyhnKPSX4lCXIY1SCXHILtFKW3Do3JiKkTou
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 547
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM »
Flat earthers .. Fucking shit bins ...
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 062
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:16:20 PMFlat earthers .. Fucking shit bins ...
They all got their PhD's from Redpill University.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 547
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 PM »
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 570
Re: 159 MORE DEATHS
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:11:44 AM »
The figures they have been reporting have been wildly inaccurate. Why should we believe another word they say?If I step into the road and am hit by a bus and they discover at post mortem that Im carrying the corona virus then I become another corona statistic. You sound be more worried about being lied to than this virus
Logged