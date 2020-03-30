159 MORE DEATHS

March 30, 2020, 04:32:05 PM
Author Topic: 159 MORE DEATHS  (Read 121 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 03:28:09 PM »
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:54 PM »
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:06 PM »
60 less than yesterday.
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:40:40 PM »
Still don't know anyone who has lost a loved one or even got the  virus    sshhh
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:41:40 PM »
Still not as bad as influenza which nobody seems to talk about for some reason
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:42:28 PM »
https://youtu.be/xbEHEzEEHJ8
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:06:43 PM »
HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT DEATHS PER DAY ARE DECREASING WHEN THERE IS A 3 WEEK LAG ON QUARANTINE MEASURES?

THE NUMBER SHOULD INCEASE DAY ON DAY FOR ANOTHER WEEK YET.


Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:08:42 PM »
This is the steep part of the curve they said
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:17:41 PM »
I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!!  :otter:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:24:57 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:17:41 PM
I THINK THEY'VE BEEN SUSSED !!!  :otter:

More and more scientists are coming forward

https://youtu.be/Rwb5QzJY2-s
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
