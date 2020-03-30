LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 444





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 444I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... 159 MORE DEATHS « on: Today at 03:28:09 PM » 👎😭😭😭👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 755







TMPosts: 14 755 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:54 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 536







Posts: 4 536 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:40:40 PM » Still don't know anyone who has lost a loved one or even got the virus Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 569





Posts: 569 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:41:40 PM » Still not as bad as influenza which nobody seems to talk about for some reason Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 531







Posts: 8 531 Re: 159 MORE DEATHS « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:08:42 PM » This is the steep part of the curve they said Logged