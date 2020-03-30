WIMBLEDON CANCELLED 👍

March 30, 2020, 04:31:54 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

WIMBLEDON CANCELLED 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 03:07:20 PM »
🎾🎾🎾👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM »
THANKS FOR BEING THE FIRST TO LET ME KNOW !!!    oleary
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:01 PM by Tortured_Mind »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM »
Oh dear,what a pity,never mind.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:34:45 PM »
CHILL OUT WITH ALL THE NEW THREADS TROTSKY !!!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:54:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:34:45 PM
CHILL OUT WITH ALL THE NEW THREADS TROTSKY !!!!

WHO ARE YOU YA DAFT CUNT.... THE FUCKING THREAD POLICE  👎😂😂😂👎

FUCK OFF YOU SKINNY WINNET  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:20:12 PM »
15-0    :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
