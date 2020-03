BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



FRONTLINE MEET UP REUNION CANCELLED « on: Today at 01:12:21 PM »



MEANT TO BE AN AWAY DAY WHEN BORO PLAY WEDNESDAY BUT THIS LOCKDOWN HAS PUT THE PUT THE KABOSH ON IT



THERE GONNA DO IT AT START OF NEXT SEASON AS ITS WISH.M'S BIRTHDAY 1ST WEEK OF SEASON



ALL THE OLD FACES ARE GOING AND I HAVE HAD AN INVITE FROM A GOOD FEW



IF YOU KNOW YA KNOW



BEER ME BOYS



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: FRONTLINE MEET UP REUNION CANCELLED « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:04 PM » SO WHEN IS THE START OF NEXT SEASON FUCKWIT ?

AND WISH'S BIRTHDAY IS IN JANUARY 😂😂😂



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: FRONTLINE MEET UP REUNION CANCELLED « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:27:05 PM » TALK ABOUT PATHETIC



HIS BIRTHDAY IS JANUARY YOU ARE CORRECT (LOOKED ON HIS FACEYB NO DOUBT)



AND THATS WHEN THE NEW SEASON WILL BEGIN



GET IT NOW MAYYYTE? PENNY DROPPED?



