Posts: 73 431I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 746







TMPosts: 14 746 Re: JUST HAD A FACEBOOK FRIENDS REQUEST.... « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:26:08 AM » YOU SHOULD BE A STAND UP COMEDIAN YOU !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats