WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2020, 11:18:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍  (Read 61 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 420


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:37:25 AM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1974-charltons-men-are-champions-at-kenilworth-road

👍⚽👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 985



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:59 AM »
I was at that game' big jack said he told his players to let Luton equalise so we could win the title on home soil but they ignored him.Glad I was around to see that season. :homer:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 749



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:44 AM »
I read somewhere, Willie Maddren's autobiography I think, that Jack Charlton told the team to draw the game so we could win the title at home the following week, but the team thought 'fuck that' and went and won it.

Best Boro season ever!

 jc
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 347


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:05:53 AM »
i was -1 years old

:alf:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 843


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:09:28 AM »
I WAS IN VIETNAM WHEN THIS WAS ON CHASING CHARLIE  :mido: :mido: :mido:

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 420


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:37 AM »
I WAS 11.... MY OLD BLOKE TOOK ME TO EVERY HOME GAME GETTING ME A SQUEEZE EVERYTIME 👍

YOU GOT THE ODD TURNSTILE OPERATOR COMPLAINING BUT MY OLD BLOKE JUST GAVE THEM THE ACKO DEATH STARE  AND THEY SOON COMPILED 👍😎👍😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 745



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:17 AM »
IS HE HARD TOO LIKE YOU ???    :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 