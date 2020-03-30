LEON TROTSKY

WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1974-charltons-men-are-champions-at-kenilworth-road
👍⚽👍 👍⚽👍



I was at that game' big jack said he told his players to let Luton equalise so we could win the title on home soil but they ignored him.Glad I was around to see that season.

Steve Göldby



Best Boro season ever!



I read somewhere, Willie Maddren's autobiography I think, that Jack Charlton told the team to draw the game so we could win the title at home the following week, but the team thought 'fuck that' and went and won it.Best Boro season ever!

LEON TROTSKY

I WAS 11.... MY OLD BLOKE TOOK ME TO EVERY HOME GAME GETTING ME A SQUEEZE EVERYTIME 👍



YOU GOT THE ODD TURNSTILE OPERATOR COMPLAINING BUT MY OLD BLOKE JUST GAVE THEM THE ACKO DEATH STARE AND THEY SOON COMPILED 👍😎👍😂