WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍

LEON TROTSKY
WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« on: Today at 10:37:25 AM »

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1974-charltons-men-are-champions-at-kenilworth-road👍⚽👍

Jethro Tull
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:59 AM »

I was at that game' big jack said he told his players to let Luton equalise so we could win the title on home soil but they ignored him.Glad I was around to see that season.

Steve Göldby
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:44 AM »

I read somewhere, Willie Maddren's autobiography I think, that Jack Charlton told the team to draw the game so we could win the title at home the following week, but the team thought 'fuck that' and went and won it. Best Boro season ever!

tunstall
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:05:53 AM »

i was -1 years old

BEERSON
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:09:28 AM »

I WAS IN VIETNAM WHEN THIS WAS ON CHASING CHARLIE BEER ME BOYS

LEON TROTSKY
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:37 AM »

I WAS 11.... MY OLD BLOKE TOOK ME TO EVERY HOME GAME GETTING ME A SQUEEZE EVERYTIME 👍YOU GOT THE ODD TURNSTILE OPERATOR COMPLAINING BUT MY OLD BLOKE JUST GAVE THEM THE ACKO DEATH STARE AND THEY SOON COMPILED 👍😎👍😂

Tortured_Mind
Re: WHEN FOOTBALL WAS FOOTBALL 👍⚽👍
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:17 AM »

IS HE HARD TOO LIKE YOU ???