Anyone on here having an affair?

April 01, 2020, 11:11:51 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Anyone on here having an affair?  (Read 952 times)
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« on: March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM »
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PM »
FAO Crocket
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: March 29, 2020, 09:49:19 PM »
YOU FINDING IT HARD FORTY LAD  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2020, 10:02:10 PM »
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here
AYE THERE'S A LOT OF BUMMING GOING ON WITH THAT CLEM  klins
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: March 29, 2020, 10:10:19 PM »
Downing Albion noshing off Gramsci
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: March 29, 2020, 10:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 29, 2020, 10:10:19 PM
Downing Albion noshing off Gramsci
  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: March 29, 2020, 10:26:58 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 29, 2020, 10:02:10 PM
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here
AYE THERE'S A LOT OF BUMMING GOING ON WITH THAT CLEM  klins

 mick

Et tu, Monkey?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #7 on: March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM »
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:




YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT   :unlike:


YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK   :wanker:


GET SOME NEW PATTER OR  FUCK OFF     YA DRIPPY CUNT   



AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG   :unlike:

YOU UTTER CLUELESS  CUNT   :wanker:


YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU  FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT   :wanker:


NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT   :lids:
CapsDave
« Reply #9 on: March 30, 2020, 07:45:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:




YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT   :unlike:


YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK   :wanker:


GET SOME NEW PATTER OR  FUCK OFF     YA DRIPPY CUNT   



AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG   :unlike:

YOU UTTER CLUELESS  CUNT   :wanker:


YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU  FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT   :wanker:


NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT   :lids:

 mick
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #10 on: March 30, 2020, 07:51:11 AM »
SHUT IT POPCORN TEETH AND LEARN TO USE THE QUOTE FUNCTION PROPERLY YOU PLAYDOUGH FACED SLUG  charles :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: March 30, 2020, 09:15:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:




YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT   :unlike:


YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK   :wanker:


GET SOME NEW PATTER OR  FUCK OFF     YA DRIPPY CUNT   



AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG   :unlike:

YOU UTTER CLUELESS  CUNT   :wanker:


YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU  FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT   :wanker:


NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT   :lids:

Your use of the quote function is abysmal.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: March 30, 2020, 09:47:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 30, 2020, 09:15:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM
Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.

Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely  hate.

Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:




YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT   :unlike:


YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK   :wanker:


GET SOME NEW PATTER OR  FUCK OFF     YA DRIPPY CUNT   



AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG   :unlike:

YOU UTTER CLUELESS  CUNT   :wanker:


YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU  FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT   :wanker:


NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT   :lids:

Your use of the quote function is abysmal.

POOR BERNIE.... HIS SHARES HAVE DISAPPEARED... HIS WAGES ARE GOING DOWN... AND IT LOOKS LIKE HE IS OUT OF A JOB SOON  👍😂👍
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PM
FAO Crocket

What happened to Crocket?
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PM
FAO Crocket

What happened to Crocket?

His neighbour put a password on the WiFi.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PM
FAO Crocket

What happened to Crocket?

He was at his norton milfs house when the country went into lockdown and she hasnt let him leave.

He is also currently going cold turkey because the bookies are closed and has never had so much money in his pocket. He is thinking of upgrading his corsa to a 17 plate.

 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:01:59 AM »
I REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:16:22 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:01:59 AM
I REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


YOU COULDN'T RUN A FUCKING RAFFLE YA FUCKING THICK CUNT   charles :alf: :lids:


 :wanker:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:21:41 AM »
YOU COULDN'T RUN A BATH  mcl

NOR HAVE YOU EVER HAD ONE  klins

OR HAVE ONE ... IN YOUR BEDSIT  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:39:13 AM »
NOWT WRONG WITH MY BATH OR CORNER SHOWER GOBSHITE  👎




CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:01:26 AM »
Is that Alpecin any good Lids?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:01:41 AM »
 :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:54:14 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:01:26 AM
Is that Alpecin any good Lids?


YEAH IT'S THE FUCKING MUTTS  NUTTS  👍
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:57:06 AM »
No sign post for the shower. 
tunstall
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:51:25 AM »
i like how far down the rail the shower head is

:alf:
tunstall
*****
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:52:11 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:16:22 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:01:59 AM
I REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


YOU COULDN'T RUN A FUCKING RAFFLE YA FUCKING THICK CUNT   charles :alf: :lids:


 :wanker:

:like:

charles
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:54:12 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AM
i like how far down the rail the shower head is

:alf:



YES OUR LASS IS ONLY FIVE FOOT FOUR  👍😂👍
Bernie
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:38:16 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:54:12 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AM
i like how far down the rail the shower head is

:alf:



YES OUR LASS IS ONLY FIVE FOOT FOUR  👍😂👍

Must be embarrassing having her tower over you when you go out  :lids:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:57:09 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AM
i like how far down the rail the shower head is

:alf:



 lost





 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:02:20 PM »
Had a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:18:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:02:20 PM
Had a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it  :like:


George Formby's?

 :pd:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:21:20 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:02:20 PM
Had a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it  :like:



LONNIE DONNIGAN   


LIKE A BIT OF SKIFFLE   monkey
mingebag
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:57:34 PM »
My left hand nearly caught my right hand at it yesterday  klins

It was a close call  :wanker: :wanker:
