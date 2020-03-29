Anyone on here having an affair? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 01, 2020, 11:11:51 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Anyone on here having an affair? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Anyone on here having an affair? (Read 952 times) Flar Offline Posts: 5 400 I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Anyone on here having an affair? « on: March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM » Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 440 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #1 on: March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PM » FAO Crocket Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #2 on: March 29, 2020, 09:49:19 PM » YOU FINDING IT HARD FORTY LAD 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... monkeyman Online Posts: 8 973 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #3 on: March 29, 2020, 10:02:10 PM » Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here AYE THERE'S A LOT OF BUMMING GOING ON WITH THAT CLEM Logged Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 608 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #4 on: March 29, 2020, 10:10:19 PM » Downing Albion noshing off Gramsci Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 8 973 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #5 on: March 29, 2020, 10:19:53 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 29, 2020, 10:10:19 PMDowning Albion noshing off Gramsci Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 374 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #6 on: March 29, 2020, 10:26:58 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on March 29, 2020, 10:02:10 PMQuote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here AYE THERE'S A LOT OF BUMMING GOING ON WITH THAT CLEM Et tu, Monkey? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 877 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #7 on: March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM » Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around hereNO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #8 on: March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AMQuote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around hereNO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD BEER ME BOYS YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK GET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFF YA DRIPPY CUNT AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG YOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNT YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... CapsDave Online Posts: 4 440 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #9 on: March 30, 2020, 07:45:06 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AMQuote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AMQuote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around hereNO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD BEER ME BOYS YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK GET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFF YA DRIPPY CUNT AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG YOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNT YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 877 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #10 on: March 30, 2020, 07:51:11 AM » SHUT IT POPCORN TEETH AND LEARN TO USE THE QUOTE FUNCTION PROPERLY YOU PLAYDOUGH FACED SLUG BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING Bernie Offline Posts: 5 185 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #11 on: March 30, 2020, 09:15:42 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AMQuote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AMQuote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around hereNO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD BEER ME BOYS YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK GET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFF YA DRIPPY CUNT AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG YOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNT YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT Your use of the quote function is abysmal. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #12 on: March 30, 2020, 09:47:28 AM » Quote from: Bernie on March 30, 2020, 09:15:42 AMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AMQuote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AMQuote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PMJust wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.Must be one or two shaggers knocking around hereNO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD BEER ME BOYS YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK GET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFF YA DRIPPY CUNT AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG YOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNT YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT Your use of the quote function is abysmal.POOR BERNIE.... HIS SHARES HAVE DISAPPEARED... HIS WAGES ARE GOING DOWN... AND IT LOOKS LIKE HE IS OUT OF A JOB SOON 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Flar Offline Posts: 5 400 I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PMFAO CrocketWhat happened to Crocket? Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 440 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:08:25 PM » Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PMQuote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PMFAO CrocketWhat happened to Crocket?His neighbour put a password on the WiFi. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. King of the North Offline Posts: 1 309 Duckyfuzz Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 PM » Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PMQuote from: CapsDave on March 29, 2020, 09:37:11 PMFAO CrocketWhat happened to Crocket?He was at his norton milfs house when the country went into lockdown and she hasnt let him leave.He is also currently going cold turkey because the bookies are closed and has never had so much money in his pocket. He is thinking of upgrading his corsa to a 17 plate. Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 877 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:01:59 AM » I REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:16:22 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:01:59 AMI REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN BEER ME BOYS YOU COULDN'T RUN A FUCKING RAFFLE YA FUCKING THICK CUNT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 877 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:21:41 AM » YOU COULDN'T RUN A BATH NOR HAVE YOU EVER HAD ONE OR HAVE ONE ... IN YOUR BEDSIT BEER ME BUD Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:39:13 AM » NOWT WRONG WITH MY BATH OR CORNER SHOWER GOBSHITE 👎best image upload site Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... CapsDave Online Posts: 4 440 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:01:26 AM » Is that Alpecin any good Lids? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 877 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:01:41 AM » BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:54:14 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:01:26 AMIs that Alpecin any good Lids?YEAH IT'S THE FUCKING MUTTS NUTTS 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Offline Posts: 10 008 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #23 on: Today at 08:57:06 AM » No sign post for the shower. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. tunstall Offline Posts: 3 366 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:51:25 AM » i like how far down the rail the shower head is Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 366 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:52:11 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:16:22 AMQuote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:01:59 AMI REMEMBER HIM WELCHING ON A FEW BETS AND THEN I RAN HIM OUTTA TOWN BEER ME BOYS YOU COULDN'T RUN A FUCKING RAFFLE YA FUCKING THICK CUNT Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:54:12 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AMi like how far down the rail the shower head isYES OUR LASS IS ONLY FIVE FOOT FOUR 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bernie Offline Posts: 5 185 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:38:16 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:54:12 AMQuote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AMi like how far down the rail the shower head isYES OUR LASS IS ONLY FIVE FOOT FOUR 👍😂👍Must be embarrassing having her tower over you when you go out Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 374 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #28 on: Today at 02:57:09 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:51:25 AMi like how far down the rail the shower head is Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Minge Offline Posts: 9 387 Superstar Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #29 on: Today at 07:02:20 PM » Had a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 374 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #30 on: Today at 07:18:14 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:02:20 PMHad a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it George Formby's? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 570 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #31 on: Today at 07:21:20 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:02:20 PMHad a fling with a famous musicians daughter many years ago, got away with it LONNIE DONNIGAN LIKE A BIT OF SKIFFLE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... mingebag Online Posts: 4 575 Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #32 on: Today at 10:57:34 PM » My left hand nearly caught my right hand at it yesterday It was a close call Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...