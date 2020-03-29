Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 167





Posts: 5 167

Re: Anyone on here having an affair? « Reply #11 on: March 30, 2020, 09:15:42 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 30, 2020, 07:42:37 AM Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on March 30, 2020, 07:22:24 AM Quote from: Flar on March 29, 2020, 09:34:57 PM Just wondered how you have got on with this lockdown.



Struck me the other day, there must be some poor cunts stuck in a house with a partner they absolutely hate.



Must be one or two shaggers knocking around here



NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEAD



BEER ME BOYS









YOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNT





YOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACK





GET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFF YA DRIPPY CUNT







AND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIG



YOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNT





YOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWIT





NOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT

NO LASS WOULD GO NEAR YOU ANDRE THE GIANT HEADBEER ME BOYSYOUR PATTER IS SHITE AND REPETITIVE DAFT CUNTYOU WERE SAYING THAT 6 MONTHS BACKGET SOME NEW PATTER OR FUCK OFFYA DRIPPY CUNTAND STOP USING MY SAYINGS FOR YA SIGYOU UTTER CLUELESS CUNTYOU COULDN'T LACE MY ADIDAS TRAINERS YOU FUCKING FUCKTARD FUCKWITNOW GET BACK IN YA FUCKING TOYBOX YOU PLASTIC CUNT

Your use of the quote function is abysmal. Your use of the quote function is abysmal.