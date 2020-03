LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 410





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 410I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « on: Today at 06:58:44 PM » https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/231487/disgust-as-bilfinger-salamis-terminates-workers-without-option-for-governments-coronavirus-support-scheme/



BUT IT DOESN'T SURPRISE ME.... I HAVE WORKED OFFSHORE QUITE A LOT OVER THE YEARS AND THESE COMPANIES ARE FUCKING ASSASSINS 👎😡👎 BUT IT DOESN'T SURPRISE ME.... I HAVE WORKED OFFSHORE QUITE A LOT OVER THE YEARS AND THESE COMPANIES ARE FUCKING ASSASSINS 👎😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 741







TMPosts: 14 741 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:47 PM » DID YOU EVER SWIM TO WORK ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 410





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 410I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:04:54 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:01:47 PM

DID YOU EVER SWIM TO WORK ???

NO.... BUT I ONCE SWAM THE FULL LENGTH OF THE HARBOUR AND BACK IN SANTA PONSA ABOUT 2 MILES WHILE FUCKING BLADDERED 👍 NO.... BUT I ONCE SWAM THE FULL LENGTH OF THE HARBOUR AND BACK IN SANTA PONSA ABOUT 2 MILES WHILE FUCKING BLADDERED 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 741







TMPosts: 14 741 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:06:16 PM » WHAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED IF YOU HAD DROWNED ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 524







Posts: 4 524 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:13:40 PM » Perfect opportunity for these companies to fuck e eryone off and re-hire all the jock wretches on reduced wages when it kicks in again Logged

BigNasty

Offline



Posts: 2 101



Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 101Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:16:02 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:13:40 PM Perfect opportunity for these companies to fuck e eryone off and re-hire all the jock wretches on reduced wages when it kicks in again

Or maybe workers remember the companies who fucked the staff and collectively fuck that company off. Or maybe workers remember the companies who fucked the staff and collectively fuck that company off. Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 524







Posts: 4 524 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:35:13 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 07:16:02 PM Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:13:40 PM Perfect opportunity for these companies to fuck e eryone off and re-hire all the jock wretches on reduced wages when it kicks in again

Or maybe workers remember the companies who fucked the staff and collectively fuck that company off.

Or maybe workers remember the companies who fucked the staff and collectively fuck that company off.

Nice idea Mr Nasty but no chance imo

Some of these lads know nothing else but offshore and if there is little onshore kick ins, they will accept whatever the companies fling them

That what I think anyway Nice idea Mr Nasty but no chance imoSome of these lads know nothing else but offshore and if there is little onshore kick ins, they will accept whatever the companies fling themThat what I think anyway Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 741







TMPosts: 14 741 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:26:07 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Boss88

Offline



Posts: 410





Posts: 410 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:02:47 PM » Iím one of them who got paid off this Friday by Bilfinger salamis . Came off the rig a week early due to the virus then got put on my weeks notice then this Friday got the call to say thatís it . We dont qualify for any kined of payments off the government Cos Iíve got less than 2 years an on a fixed term contract . Ruthless cunts they are Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 410





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 410I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:08:01 PM » Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 10:02:47 PM Iím one of them who got paid off this Friday by Bilfinger salamis . Came off the rig a week early due to the virus then got put on my weeks notice then this Friday got the call to say thatís it . We dont qualify for any kined of payments off the government Cos Iíve got less than 2 years an on a fixed term contract . Ruthless cunts they are



BEFORE YOU WERE NOT A NAME BUT A NUMBER 👍



NOW YA NOT EVEN A FUCKING NUMBER 👎😡👎 BEFORE YOU WERE NOT A NAME BUT A NUMBER 👍NOW YA NOT EVEN A FUCKING NUMBER 👎😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 410





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 410I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:09:42 PM » BOSS 88 WHAT IS YER TRADE MATE ? Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Boss88

Offline



Posts: 410





Posts: 410 Re: HUNG OUT TO DRY 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:17:29 PM » Scaffolder mate . They paid me off 5 weeks ago to break my service then I started back for them again . Logged