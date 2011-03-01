BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 101Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Six months « on: Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM » living like this.

things going to get tougher for sure Logged

Posts: 1 454 Re: Six months « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM » Cant see people putting up with it for 6 months Logged

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 453I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Six months « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM » PEICE OF PISS 👍



IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 991 Re: Six months « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:11:35 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM Cant see people putting up with it for 6 months

Nor me' especially when it's only a flu bug that only kills people who are on their last legs anyway.

(Dr Plaz said) Nor me' especially when it's only a flu bug that only kills people who are on their last legs anyway.(Dr Plaz said) Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Posts: 4 554 Re: Six months « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:46 PM »

The short sightedness of these people shopping for shit they don't need is fucking tragic and let's hope they don't regret it if this starts affecting employment Maybe when their husbands lose their jobs, they, ll pay the mortgage with the dozens of shite roll they have in the cupboardThe short sightedness of these people shopping for shit they don't need is fucking tragic and let's hope they don't regret it if this starts affecting employment Logged

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 052Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Six months « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM »

All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.







Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 8 547 Re: Six months « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:33:58 PM » About as likely as dying from Corona Logged

Posts: 1 454 Re: Six months « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 PM » If they get the testing sorted it will make a big difference then st least we will know how widespread it is already Logged

Posts: 8 547 Re: Six months « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:36:49 PM » This hysteria does have legs but its hardly Mo on drugs ... Logged

TMPosts: 14 765 Re: Six months « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM

All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.









Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 4 031 Re: Six months « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM »



It may be six months before we get back to normal





China has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.





Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic,  Just watch the statement been made.It may be six months before we get back to normalChina has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic,  Logged

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 101Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: Six months « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 PM » Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM



It may be six months before we get back to normal





China has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.





Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, 

Just watch the statement been made.It may be six months before we get back to normalChina has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, 

Here is what she said



Dr Harries said the government would review the lockdown measures for the first time in three weeks.



But she warned the public: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous."



She continued: "If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak.



"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review. We will see where we are going.



"We need to keep that lid on - and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal.



"Three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we have really squashed it but about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal."



But Dr Harries also said it was "plausible" that it could further than that.



On the number of deaths from the virus, she added: "We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline." Here is what she saidDr Harries said the government would review the lockdown measures for the first time in three weeks.But she warned the public: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous."She continued: "If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak."So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review. We will see where we are going."We need to keep that lid on - and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal."Three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we have really squashed it but about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal."But Dr Harries also said it was "plausible" that it could further than that.On the number of deaths from the virus, she added: "We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline." Logged

TMPosts: 14 765 Re: Six months « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:57:18 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 101Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: Six months « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:13:56 PM » You can fool all of the people some of the time, or some of the people all of the time.



In three weeks we'll know if this has been one big overreaction or there'll be hundreds of thousands dead.



My bet is for the former, but we'll see.









Im not sure what you mean by this being an over reaction and there still being hundreds of thousands dead.



surely the reason we are living like this is to prevent just that?





Serious question to you.Do you think we should have kept on lving as we were prior to the outbreak? Logged

Posts: 4 031 Re: Six months « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:40:54 PM » No.



Lockdown is the right move, and as the doctor said, keep reviewing, perhaps every three weeks.



In the meantime the press and others would do well not to take things out of context. Logged

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 606Fred West ruined my wife Re: Six months « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 PM » Dwarfist Logged

Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 507Pack o cunts Re: Six months « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM

All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.









Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.

Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 2 062 Re: Six months « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 07:13:56 PM Im not sure what you mean by this being an over reaction and there still being hundreds of thousands dead.



surely the reason we are living like this is to prevent just that?



Serious question to you.Do you think we should have kept on lving as we were prior to the outbreak?



Genuinely we should have shut down all goods and people travelling from infected areas in January.

Countries that did are mostly living as normal but where infections do break out they can isolate that area and stop it spreading.



Since we've let thousands of infected people travel here it was impossible to quarantine specific areas or individuals, so based on the information available I don't think the government had much of a choice.

I do think it's a little OTT, so personally I wouldn't have shut cafes, restaurants and pubs. But I do think the stopping of mass gatherings was the right thing to do.







Genuinely we should have shut down all goods and people travelling from infected areas in January.Countries that did are mostly living as normal but where infections do break out they can isolate that area and stop it spreading.Since we've let thousands of infected people travel here it was impossible to quarantine specific areas or individuals, so based on the information available I don't think the government had much of a choice.I do think it's a little OTT, so personally I wouldn't have shut cafes, restaurants and pubs. But I do think the stopping of mass gatherings was the right thing to do. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 4 389 Re: Six months « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 PM » If you were to guess Bob, how many people so you think have already been infected in the UK? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Posts: 200 Re: Six months « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 PM » I think the testing might help to ease the lockdown. Id be confident tens of thousands more have had it. I was in Asia late January, all over the tube in february at the chelteniham festival in march. Before that i was at the ska and reggae festival. Then on the tube right up till we got sent home from work the thursday before lockdown. My boozing partner down south had been backwards and forwards to italy all through january.

Thectube will have been a massive spreader Logged

Posts: 8 547 Re: Six months « Reply #38 on: Today at 06:45:36 AM » Boris et al were going into unchartered waters and driven into action by scientists. You could see fear in Boris.



They've realised now it's nowhere near as bad as they've planned for so this 5PM press conference is turning into a soap, with some very good acting. The scientists still have to justify their theories and the MPs need to justify the lockdown.



Easy with hindsight but we should have adopted a strategy to cocoon all our elderly and make sure there was adequate provision around respirators and PPE for NHS staff to protect the old. That would have been a more effective and more cost efficient strategy. They adopted a worse case scenario strategy out of fear of the unknown. Logged

Posts: 2 062 Re: Six months « Reply #40 on: Today at 11:17:18 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:45:36 AM Boris et al were going into unchartered waters and driven into action by scientists. You could see fear in Boris.



They've realised now it's nowhere near as bad as they've planned for so this 5PM press conference is turning into a soap, with some very good acting. The scientists still have to justify their theories and the MPs need to justify the lockdown.



Easy with hindsight but we should have adopted a strategy to cocoon all our elderly and make sure there was adequate provision around respirators and PPE for NHS staff to protect the old. That would have been a more effective and more cost efficient strategy. They adopted a worse case scenario strategy out of fear of the unknown.



I would say I agree with pretty much all of that. I would say I agree with pretty much all of that. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 2 062 Re: Six months « Reply #42 on: Today at 09:48:47 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:39:27 PM

6 months

What do you think will happen by the end of April when all these hospital wards are mostly empty and the death figures just dont go anywhere?



I know what will happen, the government's and scientists responsible will claim their fast action saved a million lives, they'll give themselves a parade and then lump the £1 trillion bill onto the UK taxpayer.



Austerity for at least another decade, I hope those NHS workers enjoy their light shows and applause coz that's the closest they'll get to a pay rise before 2030.



What do you think will happen by the end of April when all these hospital wards are mostly empty and the death figures just dont go anywhere?I know what will happen, the government's and scientists responsible will claim their fast action saved a million lives, they'll give themselves a parade and then lump the £1 trillion bill onto the UK taxpayer.Austerity for at least another decade, I hope those NHS workers enjoy their light shows and applause coz that's the closest they'll get to a pay rise before 2030. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



