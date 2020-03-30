|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
PEICE OF PISS 👍
IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER 👍
Fuck sake you lose your mind when someone calls you a fat bald midget
BUT NEVER TO MY FACE EH ?
CUNT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BigNasty
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Of course we have a choice.
You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
I love an over used cliche me like.
Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Of course we have a choice.
You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
I love an over used cliche me like.
Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?
I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
BigNasty
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Of course we have a choice.
You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
I love an over used cliche me like.
Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?
I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.
Maybe pre internet things would have turned nasty.
Now the vast majority will do as they are told.
A lot of people would have to become hungry before any real unrest.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Of course we have a choice.
You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
I love an over used cliche me like.
Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?
I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.
Maybe pre internet things would have turned nasty.
Now the vast majority will do as they are told.
A lot of people would have to become hungry before any real unrest.
You can fool all of the people some of the time, or some of the people all of the time.
In three weeks we'll know if this has been one big overreaction or there'll be hundreds of thousands dead.
My bet is for the former, but we'll see.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
BigNasty
|
Just watch the statement been made.
It may be six months before we get back to normal
China has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.
Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic,
Here is what she said
Dr Harries said the government would review the lockdown measures for the first time in three weeks.
But she warned the public: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous."
She continued: "If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak.
"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review. We will see where we are going.
"We need to keep that lid on - and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal.
"Three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we have really squashed it but about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal."
But Dr Harries also said it was "plausible" that it could further than that.
On the number of deaths from the virus, she added: "We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline."
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MF(c) DOOM
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.
Great craic Mr Doom
Its not craic, its what i think will happen. The government cant support having 20 million people on welfare for 6 months even if they could keep them inside
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.
I agree.But do we have a choice?
Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.
They are playin some kind of balancing act with death and the economy. The old and the sick will be saving them a few quid as well as the lads/lasses still workin on building sites. Death is just numbers and money saved.
|
|
|
|
Logged