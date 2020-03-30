Six months

March 30, 2020, 01:00:04 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Six months
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 454


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM
Cant see people putting up with it for 6 months
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 410


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 984



Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:11:35 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM
Cant see people putting up with it for 6 months
Nor me' especially when it's only a flu bug that only kills people who are on their last legs anyway.
(Dr Plaz said)
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 543

Fuck the pope


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:11:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

Fuck sake you lose your mind when someone calls you a fat bald midget
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 410


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:13:59 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 06:11:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

Fuck sake you lose your mind when someone calls you a fat bald midget


BUT NEVER TO MY FACE EH ?

CUNT 👍
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:14:59 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

mind over matter isnt going to feed the family for many
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 410


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:14:59 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

mind over matter isnt going to feed the family for many


SOME MIGHT HAVE TO SELL THEIR EXPENSIVE CARS AND CUT THEIR CLOTH TOO SUIT  👍
mingebag
Posts: 4 524



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:25:46 PM
Maybe when their husbands lose their jobs, they, ll pay the mortgage with the dozens of shite roll they have in the cupboard  souey
The short sightedness of these people shopping for shit they don't need is fucking tragic and let's hope they don't regret it if this starts affecting employment  lost
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 050


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:26:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

Its PIECE you fucking dull cunt.
 jc
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 035


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 410


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:29:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:26:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:08:37 PM
PEICE OF PISS  👍

IT'S ALL MIND OVER MATTER  👍

Its PIECE you fucking dull cunt.
 jc



YOU HAVE BEEN SAT ON YER ARSE ALL DAY DOING FUCK ALL LAD.... I HAD TO THROW SOME WORK YOUR WAY 👍😂👍
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 050


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM
Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.
All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.

 :alf:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 522



Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:33:58 PM
About as likely as dying from Corona
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 035


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 454


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 PM
If they get the testing sorted it will make a big difference then st least we will know how widespread it is already
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 522



Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:36:49 PM
This hysteria does have legs but its hardly Mo on drugs ...
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.


I love an over used cliche me like.

Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
Posts: 14 741



Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM
Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.
All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.

 :alf:



        charles
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 035


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.


I love an over used cliche me like.

Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?

I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:42:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:40:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.


I love an over used cliche me like.

Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?

I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.

Maybe pre internet things would have turned nasty.
Now the vast majority will do as they are told.
A lot of people would have to become hungry before any real unrest.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 035


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:47:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:42:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:40:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.


I love an over used cliche me like.

Are you suggesting the natives will not stay calm for much longer?

I think you'll keep folk looked up for no more than three weeks, after that its mad max territory.

Maybe pre internet things would have turned nasty.
Now the vast majority will do as they are told.
A lot of people would have to become hungry before any real unrest.

You can fool all of the people some of the time, or some of the people all of the time.

In three weeks we'll know if this has been one big overreaction or there'll be hundreds of thousands dead.

My bet is for the former, but we'll see.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
Posts: 4 030


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM
Just watch the statement been made.

It may be six months before we get back to normal


China has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.


Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic,   :meltdown:
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM
Just watch the statement been made.

It may be six months before we get back to normal


China has only been in lock down for three months and we acted sooner in the cycle.


Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic, Don't panic,   :meltdown:

Here is what she said

Dr Harries said the government would review the lockdown measures for the first time in three weeks.

But she warned the public: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous."

She continued: "If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak.

"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review. We will see where we are going.

"We need to keep that lid on - and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal.

"Three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we have really squashed it but about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal."

But Dr Harries also said it was "plausible" that it could further than that.

On the number of deaths from the virus, she added: "We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline."
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
Posts: 14 741



Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:57:18 PM
BigNasty
Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:13:56 PM
You can fool all of the people some of the time, or some of the people all of the time.

In three weeks we'll know if this has been one big overreaction or there'll be hundreds of thousands dead.

My bet is for the former, but we'll see.




Im not sure what you mean by this being an over reaction and there still being hundreds of thousands dead.

surely the reason we are living like this is to prevent just that?


Serious question to you.Do you think we should have kept on lving as we were prior to the outbreak?
ccole
Posts: 4 030


Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:40:54 PM
No.

Lockdown is the right move, and as the doctor said, keep reviewing, perhaps every three weeks.

In the meantime the press and others would do well not to take things out of context.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 094



Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:47:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.




I agree.But do we have a choice?

Of course we have a choice.

You can't keep people under house arrest for more than a couple of weeks, fundamentally It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.



  souey
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 600


Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 PM
Dwarfist
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 502

Pack o cunts


Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM
Ive been in work this morning Shortstop. Topped 3 acres of grass as well and made up three new raised beds for our lass.
All while you parked your fat little body in your birds flat watching cartoons.

 :alf:



 :alf: :alf:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 018



Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:38:44 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to  bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.
mingebag
Posts: 4 524



Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:38:44 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to  bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.

Great craic Mr Doom souey
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 018



Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:12:56 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:41:13 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:38:44 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to  bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.

Great craic Mr Doom souey

Its not craic, its what i think will happen. The government cant support having 20 million people on welfare for 6 months even if they could keep them inside
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 035


Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 07:13:56 PM
Im not sure what you mean by this being an over reaction and there still being hundreds of thousands dead.

surely the reason we are living like this is to prevent just that?

Serious question to you.Do you think we should have kept on lving as we were prior to the outbreak?

Genuinely we should have shut down all goods and people travelling from infected areas in January.
Countries that did are mostly living as normal but where infections do break out they can isolate that area and stop it spreading.

Since we've let thousands of infected people travel here it was impossible to quarantine specific areas or individuals, so based on the information available I don't think the government had much of a choice.
I do think it's a little OTT, so personally I wouldn't have shut cafes, restaurants and pubs. But I do think the stopping of mass gatherings was the right thing to do.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 382


Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 PM
If you were to guess Bob, how many people so you think have already been infected in the UK?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 200


Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 PM
I think the testing might help to ease the lockdown.   Id be confident tens of thousands more have had it.   I was in Asia late January, all over the tube in february at the chelteniham festival in march. Before that i was at the ska and reggae festival.  Then on the tube right up till we got sent home from work the thursday before lockdown.   My boozing partner down south had been backwards and forwards to italy all through january.
Thectube will have been a massive spreader
Skinz
Posts: 2 133


Reply #37 on: Today at 12:31:13 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:38:44 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:27:22 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:02:13 PM
living like this.
things going to get tougher for sure

The country couldn't afford six months. 3 at most.


I agree.But do we have a choice?

Said it on here months ago, we will make an effort but if its going to  bankrupt the country we will just resume and the old and frail will just become accepted collateral damage.

They are playin some kind of balancing act with death and the economy. The old and the sick will be saving them a few quid as well as the lads/lasses still workin on building sites. Death is just numbers and money saved.
