WHO IS GONNA PAY 16 MILLION FOR THIS WASTE OF SPACE 👎😂👎

March 29, 2020, 09:48:48 PM
Author Topic: WHO IS GONNA PAY 16 MILLION FOR THIS WASTE OF SPACE 👎😂👎  (Read 194 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 406


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 01:59:24 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/11271390/barcelona-looking-to-sell-martin-braithwaite/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunfootballfacebook270320&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1585329332


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

NICE BIT OF KARMA  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 454


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:44:42 PM »
Money problems, more like theyve realised straight away hes shite with a heart the size of a pea and trying to get some cash back quick.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 947


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:56:37 PM »
BARCELONA WILL BE STUCK WITH HIM HE WILL RUN IS CONTRACT DOWN SERVES THEM RIGHT
Flar
Posts: 5 395

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:56 PM »
Have to feel a bit sorry for the lad.

Gets a chance to play for one of the worlds biggest club, and then this shit hits the fan and he wont play for them

 mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 406


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Today at 09:36:56 PM
Have to feel a bit sorry for the lad.

Gets a chance to play for one of the worlds biggest club, and then this shit hits the fan and he wont play for them

 mcl


YES I'M CRYING IN TO ME DRINK HERE LIKE  👍🍺🍺🍺👍

I HOPE THE CUNT BREAKS BOTH LEGS  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
