Can someone tell me why?

March 29, 2020, 03:13:05 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Can someone tell me why?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 022


« on: Today at 12:25:30 PM »
The borders are still open?

Eurostar is still operating
Ferry's are still sailing
Planes from the most infected countries in the world are still landing at Heathrow and Gatwick.

What. The. Fuck!?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BigNasty
Posts: 2 084

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM »
Food supplies and medicial supplies  mainly
