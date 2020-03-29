Can someone tell me why? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 29, 2020, 03:13:05 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Can someone tell me why? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Can someone tell me why? (Read 99 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 022 Can someone tell me why? « on: Today at 12:25:30 PM » The borders are still open? Eurostar is still operating Ferry's are still sailingPlanes from the most infected countries in the world are still landing at Heathrow and Gatwick.What. The. Fuck!? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China BigNasty Online Posts: 2 084 Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: Can someone tell me why? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM » Food supplies and medicial supplies mainly Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...