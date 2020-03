LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 406





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 406I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « on: Today at 10:49:51 AM » FROM WHAT I'VE READ AND SEEN I BELIEVE IT'S A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON PRODUCED IN A LAB IN CHINA 😡



THE EX PRESIDENT OF IRAN HAS NOTHING TO GAIN BY TELLING LIES ABOUT THIS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 984







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 984 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:48:46 AM » These viruses are known to jump from animals to humans' the markets the filthy chinese cunts hold selling live and slaughtered wildlife out in the open are a good candidate for the outbreak.A lot of these viruses have first appeared in the chinese shit hole towns. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 741







TMPosts: 14 741 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:03:57 PM » ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 502



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 502Pack o cunts Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:23:00 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:49:51 AM FROM WHAT I'VE READ AND SEEN I BELIEVE IT'S A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON PRODUCED IN A LAB IN CHINA 😡



THE EX PRESIDENT OF IRAN HAS NOTHING TO GAIN BY TELLING LIES ABOUT THIS 👎



Except he is as stupid as you are



Except he is as stupid as you are Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 261





Posts: 4 261 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:58:27 PM » Let's hope there is a day of reckoning for the Chinese. Bring back manufacturing to the Uk. So what if it cost a bit more,it will create jobs in places like Teesside,and generate tax revenue. Who knows in the post Brexit world we may even sell our stuff to the Chinks. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 381





Posts: 4 381 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:56:19 PM » Thatís not going to happen Bill. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 381





Posts: 4 381 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:34:09 PM » Itís not going to happen because our government donít want it to happen, itís not going to happen. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 406





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 406I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:21:27 PM » AMERICAN LAWYER IS SUING CHINA FOR 20 TRILLION SAYING IT WAS MADE IN A BIOLOGICAL WARFARE LAB 👍



GOOD LUCK WITH THAT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 599





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 599Fred West ruined my wife Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:24:45 PM » Bat 🦇 chow mein and flied lice. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 406





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 406I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:38:29 PM »





https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/03/time-hold-china-accountable-unleashing-hell-world-ari-lieberman/?fbclid=IwAR1SttUbjajCkwUtzVVKUP1tst92phTqIk4Yi9_r4-25JPmxcZhAhFc1QgI#.Xn230I10GDn.facebook THIS IS WELL WORTH A READ 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 381





Posts: 4 381 Re: QUESTION ABOUT COVID 19 « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:34:58 PM » Alright then Bob, you know best. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.