|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gramsci
|
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/
The relevant bit is this (translated)
In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus
This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19
So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/
The relevant bit is this (translated)
In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus
This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19
Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gramsci
|
Are you saying that the Tories are "friends" of the NHS?
Privatised Blood plasma supplier - sold by Jermey Hunt - £200m to US private equity firm
2017 abolition of bursaries for trainee nurses - huge amount of nurses posts remained unfilled
Campaign of downgrading nurses pay grades, so they do more for less
Over 17 000 hospital beds cut since 2010
Budgets slashed for cancer care, sexual health services and community care
Junior doctor contracts rewritten without any meaningful consultation with Unions and employees representative groups
Good job that 350 million a week is about to fall into the NHS wallet isn't it
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|