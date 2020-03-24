Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 518







Posts: 8 518 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:22 PM »



Meanwhile in Italy ...



The relevant bit is this (translated)





In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus



This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19 You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/ The relevant bit is this (translated)In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirusThis means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19 Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:38:28 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:31:22 PM



Meanwhile in Italy ...



The relevant bit is this (translated)





In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus



This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/ The relevant bit is this (translated)In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirusThis means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 774





Posts: 7 774 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:39:43 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:31:22 PM



Meanwhile in Italy ...



The relevant bit is this (translated)





In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus



This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/ The relevant bit is this (translated)In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirusThis means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 719





Posts: 40 719 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:02 PM » So if someone with terminal cancer gets blown up by a terrorist, do we just say they died of cancer? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 982







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 982 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:08 PM » It causes pneumonia which in turn kills the victim who cannot fight it for one reason or another. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:54:42 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 12:47:08 PM It causes pneumonia which in turn kills the victim who cannot fight it for one reason or another.



And creates hyper immunity, so that the body starts to over react and attack all the good shit that it trying to fight the virus and ends up shutting the body's own survival system down = organ failure = death



Willie, it is not a difficult concept to grasp....yes there may well be underlying health conditions, however C19 will compound those conditions and accelerate death.....please don't use one of Bob's red pill university links to find evidence to counter that argument And creates hyper immunity, so that the body starts to over react and attack all the good shit that it trying to fight the virus and ends up shutting the body's own survival system down = organ failure = deathWillie, it is not a difficult concept to grasp....yes there may well be underlying health conditions, however C19 will compound those conditions and accelerate death.....please don't use one of Bob's red pill university links to find evidence to counter that argument Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 518







Posts: 8 518 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:57:56 PM » A recognised Italian daily is not red pill. You need to click on links ...



So if we deprived the aged in our hospitals of water and food they die .. it is called the Liverpool Pathway. The chances are everyone in our hospitals have it. That is genocide but is good for HMG numbers



Nobody here is arguing that the aged and vulnerable are at risk.



Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:24 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:57:56 PM A recognised Italian daily is not red pill. You need to click on links ...



So if we deprived the aged in our hospitals of water and food they die .. it is called the Liverpool Pathway. The chances are everyone in our hospitals have it. That is genocide but is good for HMG numbers



Nobody here is arguing that the aged and vulnerable are at risk.







I wasn't implying that the link you posted was one of Bob's specials, I was just looking for a reason to rip the lad



I agree with you about the Liverpool pathway and perhaps there are those, like Dominic Cummings, who feel that a few pensioners are worth giving up on for the sake of their own interests.



What it will hopefully make people realise is how much the Tories have rinsed the NHS and if people deny that, then we may as well all give in to the Eton and Bullingdon Brigade because the battle then will have been well and truly lost I wasn't implying that the link you posted was one of Bob's specials, I was just looking for a reason to rip the ladI agree with you about the Liverpool pathway and perhaps there are those, like Dominic Cummings, who feel that a few pensioners are worth giving up on for the sake of their own interests.What it will hopefully make people realise is how much the Tories have rinsed the NHS and if people deny that, then we may as well all give in to the Eton and Bullingdon Brigade because the battle then will have been well and truly lost Logged

OzzyPorter

Online



Posts: 73





Posts: 73 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:48:41 PM » Since Blair's government spend record amounts on the NHS during his initial term, based on % of GDP, each government thereafter have drastically cut spending. That started with Labour under Brown and got even worse under the Tories until, most recently the Tory government have committed to spending more. They have promised to spend roughly 3.9% of the countries GDP on the NHS. Incidentally, the Labour and Lib Dems promised 4.4% and 4.3% respectively.



This tells us that all three major parties are struggling to find the money that is needed to give the NHS what it needs. It is not the case that one party is 'rinsing' the NHS, it's more of a case of the NHS costing substantially more each year due to an increase in the countries population through mass immigration and increased life expectancy. « Last Edit: Today at 01:52:09 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: Lies, damn lies and statistics « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:08:57 PM »

Are you saying that the Tories are "friends" of the NHS?



Privatised Blood plasma supplier - sold by Jermey Hunt - £200m to US private equity firm



2017 abolition of bursaries for trainee nurses - huge amount of nurses posts remained unfilled



Campaign of downgrading nurses pay grades, so they do more for less



Over 17 000 hospital beds cut since 2010



Budgets slashed for cancer care, sexual health services and community care



Junior doctor contracts rewritten without any meaningful consultation with Unions and employees representative groups



Good job that 350 million a week is about to fall into the NHS wallet isn't it Are you saying that the Tories are "friends" of the NHS?Privatised Blood plasma supplier - sold by Jermey Hunt - £200m to US private equity firm2017 abolition of bursaries for trainee nurses - huge amount of nurses posts remained unfilledCampaign of downgrading nurses pay grades, so they do more for lessOver 17 000 hospital beds cut since 2010Budgets slashed for cancer care, sexual health services and community careJunior doctor contracts rewritten without any meaningful consultation with Unions and employees representative groupsGood job that 350 million a week is about to fall into the NHS wallet isn't it Logged