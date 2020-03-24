Lies, damn lies and statistics

Lies, damn lies and statistics
Tintin
Today at 10:22:04 AM
Especially the percentage of deaths caused by Covid-19
Johnny Thunder
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:55 AM
I'm fuckin off to the garden for a cigar before this all fuckin kicks off again.





 
towz
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:43:14 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:42:55 AM
I'm fuckin off to the garden for a cigar before this all fuckin kicks off again.





 


 charles
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:49:23 AM
Quote from: Tintin on Today at 10:22:04 AM
Especially the percentage of deaths caused by Covid-19

People are walking up.

Have you been to an A&E? One of my neighbors is a doctor and when I asked him yesterday he said it there were fewer people in than normal but they were expecting it to get worse.

Of course they're expecting it to get worse, the media has sold us on the apocalypse.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:59:06 AM
It's fucking real alright don't worry about that.
Bobupanddown
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:29 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 11:59:06 AM
It's fucking real alright don't worry about that.

Well no doubt we'll see the bodies stacked up in the next two weeks and I'll happily come on here and eat humble pie.

El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:48 PM
We wont if we follow the advice of people more intelligent than you, and stay at home
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:18:47 PM
Just a wind - up this stuff.
Bobupanddown
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:27:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:16:48 PM
We wont if we follow the advice of people more intelligent than you, and stay at home

That's not what they are saying, is it?

Wee_Willie
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:22 PM
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/

The relevant bit is this (translated)


In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus

This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:32:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:10:29 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 11:59:06 AM
It's fucking real alright don't worry about that.

Well no doubt we'll see the bodies stacked up in the next two weeks and I'll happily come on here and eat humble pie.


That's the idea of slowing it down Bob so the bodies don't have to be stacked up.
Gramsci
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:38:28 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:31:22 PM
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/

The relevant bit is this (translated)


In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus

This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death 
towz
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:39:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:31:22 PM
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/

The relevant bit is this (translated)


In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus

This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie
Wee_Willie
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:40:54 PM
It is saying that the vast majority of people who are dying were dying anyway
El Capitan
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:41:02 PM
So if someone with terminal cancer gets blown up by a terrorist, do we just say they died of cancer?  :pd:
towz
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:41:40 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:40:54 PM
It is saying that the vast majority of people who are dying were dying anyway

We're all dying anyway
Wee_Willie
Reply #16 on: Today at 12:43:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:41:02 PM
So if someone with terminal cancer gets blown up by a terrorist, do we just say they died of cancer?  :pd:

The chances of surviving an terrorist explosion is low for any person. Daft analogy.   
Wee_Willie
Reply #17 on: Today at 12:44:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:41:40 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:40:54 PM
It is saying that the vast majority of people who are dying were dying anyway

We're all dying anyway

Hopefully not this month
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:08 PM
It causes pneumonia which in turn kills the victim who cannot fight it for one reason or another.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:50:44 PM
I have survived hundreds of terror attacks
Gramsci
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:54:42 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 12:47:08 PM
It causes pneumonia which in turn kills the victim who cannot fight it for one reason or another.

And creates hyper immunity, so that the body starts to over react and attack all the good shit that it trying to fight the virus and ends up shutting the body's own survival system down = organ failure = death

Willie, it is not a difficult concept to grasp....yes there may well be underlying health conditions, however C19 will compound those conditions and accelerate death.....please don't use one of Bob's red pill university links to find evidence to counter that argument  souey
Wee_Willie
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:57:56 PM
A recognised Italian daily is not red pill. You need to click on links ...

So if we deprived the aged in our hospitals of water and food they die .. it is called the Liverpool Pathway. The chances are everyone in our hospitals have it. That is genocide but is good for HMG numbers

Nobody here is arguing that the aged and vulnerable are at risk.

Gramsci
Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:24 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:57:56 PM
A recognised Italian daily is not red pill. You need to click on links ...

So if we deprived the aged in our hospitals of water and food they die .. it is called the Liverpool Pathway. The chances are everyone in our hospitals have it. That is genocide but is good for HMG numbers

Nobody here is arguing that the aged and vulnerable are at risk.



I wasn't implying that the link you posted was one of Bob's specials, I was just looking for a reason to rip the lad  :chrisk:

I agree with you about the Liverpool pathway and perhaps there are those, like Dominic Cummings, who feel that a few pensioners are worth giving up on for the sake of their own interests.

What it will hopefully make people realise is how much the Tories have rinsed the NHS and if people deny that, then we may as well all give in to the Eton and Bullingdon Brigade because the battle then will have been well and truly lost  lost
