Meanwhile in Italy ...



The relevant bit is this (translated)





In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus



Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/ The relevant bit is this (translated)

In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus

This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19

So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death

Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie

So if someone with terminal cancer gets blown up by a terrorist, do we just say they died of cancer?

It causes pneumonia which in turn kills the victim who cannot fight it for one reason or another.

And creates hyper immunity, so that the body starts to over react and attack all the good shit that it trying to fight the virus and ends up shutting the body's own survival system down = organ failure = death



And creates hyper immunity, so that the body starts to over react and attack all the good shit that it trying to fight the virus and ends up shutting the body's own survival system down = organ failure = death

Willie, it is not a difficult concept to grasp....yes there may well be underlying health conditions, however C19 will compound those conditions and accelerate death.....please don't use one of Bob's red pill university links to find evidence to counter that argument

So if we deprived the aged in our hospitals of water and food they die .. it is called the Liverpool Pathway. The chances are everyone in our hospitals have it. That is genocide but is good for HMG numbers



Nobody here is arguing that the aged and vulnerable are at risk.



