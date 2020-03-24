|
Gramsci
|
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
Meanwhile in Italy ... https://www.ilpost.it/2020/03/24/morti-per-coronavirus/
The relevant bit is this (translated)
In the latest report of March 20, for example, the ISS reports that out of a sample of 481 deaths (out of 3,200 taken into consideration) in 23.5 percent of the cases the deceased patients had another pathology, which on 26 6 per cent had two, 48.6 per cent had three or more and that only 1.2 per cent had no pathologies other than those caused by the coronavirus
This means out of 481 deaths only 1.2% died of C19
So a reasoned case could be made then that C19 could easily have compounded the existing condition and accelerated death
Logged
towz
Underlying conditions that are made fatal by Covid, it's not hard to grasp Willie
Logged
