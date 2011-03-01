OzzyPorter

3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « on: Today at 08:45:18 AM » In descending order:



3. Emerson vs Sunderland at Roker Park



Roker park wasn't a happy hunting ground for Boro or at least it wasn't when I went. I'd never seen us win there prior to that game. An early start on the beer and the short journey up there in the back of a friends transit van had us all in high spirits long before the game kicked off. When Emo strode onto that ball 30 yards from goal like he was sauntering along the copacabana on a lazy sunday afternoon and unleashed a piledriver that nearly tore the net off it sparked riotous scenes in the terraces behind that goal. The fact that it was old school all standing meant that bodies and limbs were flung here, there and everywhere.



2. Massimo Maccarone vs Basel



We needed to score 4 goals with just over an hour to play but weirdly it felt like a formality as soon as Viduka pulled one back just before half time. In the concourse at half time I lost count of the number of times I heard fans saying 'hey we can do this ya know'. It was almost written in the stars that we would pull it off. That togetherness and universal show of belief culminated in extraordinary scenes in the 90th minute when Massimo received the ball on the right corner of the penalty box and drove the ball into the oposite bottom corner. I went that mental I ran down the steps and kissed a chaps bald head three rows in front of me.





1. Massimo Maccarone vs Steau



We couldnt do it again could we?



Due to a late change in rotation I was able to attend this game but was not in my usual seat in the North Stand. Instead I had managed to get a ticket for the West Lower next to the Boro dugout. The unfamiliar surroundings added to the incredibly surreal and unprecedented celebration. When Downing whipped in that ball from the left hand side and the gleaming bald head of Massimo rose like a salmon at the back post to power a diving header into the far corner I took leave of my senses and celebrated like I'd never celebrated before. An incredible moment that epitomised what football is all about.



