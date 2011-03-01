3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 29, 2020, 11:39:35 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration (Read 110 times) OzzyPorter Online Posts: 68 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « on: Today at 08:45:18 AM » In descending order:3. Emerson vs Sunderland at Roker ParkRoker park wasn't a happy hunting ground for Boro or at least it wasn't when I went. I'd never seen us win there prior to that game. An early start on the beer and the short journey up there in the back of a friends transit van had us all in high spirits long before the game kicked off. When Emo strode onto that ball 30 yards from goal like he was sauntering along the copacabana on a lazy sunday afternoon and unleashed a piledriver that nearly tore the net off it sparked riotous scenes in the terraces behind that goal. The fact that it was old school all standing meant that bodies and limbs were flung here, there and everywhere.2. Massimo Maccarone vs BaselWe needed to score 4 goals with just over an hour to play but weirdly it felt like a formality as soon as Viduka pulled one back just before half time. In the concourse at half time I lost count of the number of times I heard fans saying 'hey we can do this ya know'. It was almost written in the stars that we would pull it off. That togetherness and universal show of belief culminated in extraordinary scenes in the 90th minute when Massimo received the ball on the right corner of the penalty box and drove the ball into the oposite bottom corner. I went that mental I ran down the steps and kissed a chaps bald head three rows in front of me.1. Massimo Maccarone vs SteauWe couldnt do it again could we?Due to a late change in rotation I was able to attend this game but was not in my usual seat in the North Stand. Instead I had managed to get a ticket for the West Lower next to the Boro dugout. The unfamiliar surroundings added to the incredibly surreal and unprecedented celebration. When Downing whipped in that ball from the left hand side and the gleaming bald head of Massimo rose like a salmon at the back post to power a diving header into the far corner I took leave of my senses and celebrated like I'd never celebrated before. An incredible moment that epitomised what football is all about. « Last Edit: Today at 08:51:39 AM by OzzyPorter » Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 250 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:20:21 AM » 1 Massimo 2 Nugent v Hull in last minute3 Jordon Rhodes away at Bolton in 90th minute. Greatest celebration ever4 Bobby Murdoch v Sunderland at home5 Allan Foggon at Roker in the same 74 season I think. Suppose I should stop Logged Nelboro Offline Posts: 188 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:23:08 AM » cant argue with Massimo's 2, what a feeling that was, watched Boro for 50 odd years still get goosebumps when think of them hitting the net, what magical times. yep Emersons was good but the Carling Cup final for me again what a feeling our 1st trophy Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 339 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:10 AM » hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmJamie Pollock v Sunderland at Joker Park, we won 1-0Alan Moore v Sunderland at Ayresome, we were two down and he scored twice in about five minutesThird one is a toss up between Bernie v Villa in the ZDS Semi-final that saw us get to Wembley or Marvin Emnes at Elland Roadi wasn't at either of "those two" European nights at The Riverside.... Logged RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 214 UTB Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:43:00 AM » 1. MM against Steau2. MM against Basel3. Joseph Job Bolton (Cup Final) Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 447 Not big and not clever Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM » Apart from Maccarone:1. Ormerod away at Bradford, cutting in from the wing, running at them and letting fly with a scorcher to make it 2 -2.2. Job at Old Trafford to make it 3 - 2 after Juninho scored twice in the first half. I went berserk but was then politely aked to leave by the stewards as I was sat with the home fans. Once they got me on the stairs they were less polite.3. Zenden's penalty in the final. Half euphoria, half relief. Logged CoB scum towz Online Posts: 7 769 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:45:18 AMIn descending order:3. Emerson vs Sunderland at Roker ParkIt was at the Stadium of Shite, we were all stood up like, I went fucking berserk and got flung out Same as every time ive been to Stadium of Shite, didn't even see kick off once Logged towz Online Posts: 7 769 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:35:23 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:43:00 AM1. MM against Steau2. MM against Basel3. Joseph Job Bolton (Cup Final)Cant argue with that Logged OzzyPorter Online Posts: 68 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:37:42 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:34:30 AMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:45:18 AMIn descending order:3. Emerson vs Sunderland at Roker ParkIt was at the Stadium of Shite, we were all stood up like, I went fucking berserk and got flung out Same as every time ive been to Stadium of Shite, didn't even see kick off onceIt was at Roker Park. I was also at the stadium of light game though I just preferred the first one as it was in a standing terrace. Logged towz Online Posts: 7 769 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:39:05 AM » Ah ok get you now Logged OzzyPorter Online Posts: 68 Re: 3 Boro goals that sent you into hysterical celebration « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:39:19 AM » https://youtu.be/IGcxe0vTYHARoker park Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...