Posts: 74 This is Boris Johnsons Falklands war « on: Today at 07:54:26 AM » In the same way that Margaret Thatcher wrote herself into history as a tremendous leader of a nation, so too will Boris be remembered by his actions during this crisis.



I regarded this man as a bumbling buffoon with little substance but he is showing himself to be a strong, brave and decisive leader. He has embraced the British people and committed unprecedented amounts of money to help businesses, individual households and indeed our treasured health service.



There can be no doubt that the British people made the right choice when thy voted for him in such numbers which led to an almighty trouncing of Corbyn and his far left followers.



For the first time in a long time it seems that the country is in safe hands with a leader and a government that looks after the needs of the people. Never before has a Tory government connected with so many working class people and a huge amount of credit must go to Boris and his closest aides for this. Well done to all concerned. Logged

Posts: 8 094 Re: This is Boris Johnsons Falklands war « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:43 PM »



I am amazed by how easy the British public fawn over Churchillian style rhetoric. Another believer that the Etonian Bullingdon Brigade somehow give a fuck about the plight of the everyman. I can guarantee you that all these upper class cunts will be cashing in....mopping up the flotsam that washes up on the beaches...disaster capitalism always pays handsomely.I am amazed by how easy the British public fawn over Churchillian style rhetoric. Logged

