Billy Joe Saunders « on: Yesterday at 12:00:00 AM » What a fucking bellend.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:02:07 AM » In general? Or has he done something..



Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 AM » Posted a WhatsApp video on how to smack a woman whos going on at you while stuck in the house.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM » The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.



I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 AM » who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?



never heard of him

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 AM » A boxer from the travelling community and two weight world champion. He is scheduled to fight Canelo later this year in a fight which could make him the best pound for pound boxer on the planet.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.



I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.



Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM » I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 AM » Its all tongue an cheek with billy joe like but cant see many people thinking this one is funny .

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.



With Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr, you know for sure they are joking and nobody in their right mind would take the things they say seriously, but that's not the case with BJS. He needs a slap for this.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:56:52 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.



They are comedians though. If they went round punching people, would they be excused because they like watching boxing? No they wouldn't.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:24:28 PM » Totally disagree. Saunders has previous for this type of stuff via social media. He has pulled some outrageous stunts that have very much crossed the line on a number of occasions. If you think he is serious then you need to relax a bit and re-evaluate your gut instincts. He sees himself as some sort of boxet/Internet joker and always has done. The comparisons to Carr and Boyle are worthy and he has not been anywhere near as controversial as those two.

Logged

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.



I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.



Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.



Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.

I hope that's not a dig at Lids,he's supposed to be your mate.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:22:50 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:02:59 AM who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?



never heard of him

Nor me' thought it was going to be about a country and western singer.