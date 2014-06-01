|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.
I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.
Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.
I hope that's not a dig at Lids,he's supposed to be your mate.
knobhead
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|