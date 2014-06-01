Billy Joe Saunders

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2020, 11:18:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Billy Joe Saunders  (Read 424 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:00:00 AM »
What a fucking bellend.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 386


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:02:07 AM »
In general? Or has he done something..
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 AM »
Posted a WhatsApp video on how to smack a woman whos going on at you while stuck in the house.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:01 AM »
https://youtu.be/x0QEtE_DlgE
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM »
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 347


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 AM »
who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?

never heard of him
Logged
OzzyPorter
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 AM »
A boxer from the travelling community and two weight world champion. He is scheduled to fight Canelo later this year in a fight which could make him the best pound for pound boxer on the planet.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM »
I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.
Logged
OzzyPorter
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:12:51 AM »
This is the same Billy Joe Saunders who threw fried chicken in the face of Deontay Wilder in the middle of KFC just so he could 'get a chase'. The bloke has the mind of a child to be honest and has a lot of growing up to do.
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 410


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 AM »
Its all tongue an cheek with billy joe like but cant see many people thinking this one is funny .
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 749



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM
I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.

With Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr, you know for sure they are joking and nobody in their right mind would take the things they say seriously, but that's not the case with BJS. He needs a slap for this.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:56:52 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM
I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.

They are comedians though. If they went round punching people, would they be excused because they like watching boxing? No they wouldn't.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:24:28 PM »
Totally disagree. Saunders has previous for this type of stuff via social media. He has pulled some outrageous stunts that have very much crossed the line on a number of occasions. If you think he is serious then you need to relax a bit and re-evaluate your gut instincts. He sees himself as some sort of boxet/Internet joker and always has done. The comparisons to Carr and Boyle are worthy and he has not been anywhere near as controversial as those two.
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 101

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.


I hope that's not a dig at Lids,he's supposed to be your mate.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 215


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:15:24 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 03:14:21 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.


I hope that's not a dig at Lids,he's supposed to be your mate.
knobhead
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 985



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:22:50 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:02:59 AM
who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?

never heard of him
Nor me' thought it was going to be about a country and western singer.  :basil:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:24:57 PM by Jethro Tull » Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 749



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:24:20 AM »
He's on talkSPORT now...
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 749



View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:45:15 AM »
Fair play to him for going on live national radio and apologising like that. He could have just out a statement out but he fronted it up and I think he genuinely meant it.

"Sometimes I look at the things I do and think 'you need a clip round the ear'." He really thought he was being funny with that video and accepts it was a really stupid thing to do.

He's donating £25k to a domestic violence abuse charity and accepts he screwed up royally. I don't think he's bad - just pretty thick.

Said he can't read or write as he never had a proper education. Not really relevant to this situation but interesting nonetheless.

Worth a listen when they put it on their site later. Apology should be accepted in my opinion.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 843


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:08:35 AM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 03:14:21 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 07:58:50 AM
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.


I hope that's not a dig at Lids,he's supposed to be your mate.


 lost lost lost lost lost

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 