Billy Joe Saunders

March 29, 2020, 11:39:30 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Billy Joe Saunders
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Posts: 11 210


« on: Today at 12:00:00 AM »
What a fucking bellend.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 374


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:07 AM »
In general? Or has he done something..
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 210


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:16 AM »
Posted a WhatsApp video on how to smack a woman whos going on at you while stuck in the house.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 210


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:01 AM »
https://youtu.be/x0QEtE_DlgE
OzzyPorter
Posts: 68


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:50 AM »
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.
tunstall
Posts: 3 339


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:59 AM »
who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?

never heard of him
OzzyPorter
Posts: 68


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:36 AM »
A boxer from the travelling community and two weight world champion. He is scheduled to fight Canelo later this year in a fight which could make him the best pound for pound boxer on the planet.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 210


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:06:50 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:58:50 AM
The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.
OzzyPorter
Posts: 68


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:10:08 AM »
I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.
OzzyPorter
Posts: 68


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:12:51 AM »
This is the same Billy Joe Saunders who threw fried chicken in the face of Deontay Wilder in the middle of KFC just so he could 'get a chase'. The bloke has the mind of a child to be honest and has a lot of growing up to do.
Boss88
Posts: 407


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:55:12 AM »
Its all tongue an cheek with billy joe like but cant see many people thinking this one is funny .
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 740



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:34:31 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:10:08 AM
I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.

With Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr, you know for sure they are joking and nobody in their right mind would take the things they say seriously, but that's not the case with BJS. He needs a slap for this.
