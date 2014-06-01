RIK MAYALL

Billy Joe Saunders « on: Today at 12:00:00 AM » What a fucking bellend.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:07 AM » In general? Or has he done something..



Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:16 AM » Posted a WhatsApp video on how to smack a woman whos going on at you while stuck in the house.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:50 AM » The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.



I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:59 AM » who the fuck is Billy Joe Saunders?

never heard of him



never heard of him Logged

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:36 AM » A boxer from the travelling community and two weight world champion. He is scheduled to fight Canelo later this year in a fight which could make him the best pound for pound boxer on the planet.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:06:50 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:58:50 AM The man does not care who he offends. Whilst I totally condemn the content of the video and wholeheartedly condemn striking any female, Saunders has form for this sort of thing. He is the ultimate wind up merchant and has said so on many occasions. Fury was very similar until he grew up and stopped acting like a clown.

I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.



I haven't seen the video by the way but I would hazard a guess that it is massively tongue in cheek.



Tongue in cheek or not, therell be many cunts out there that think its ok to hit women, especially kids who see the video.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:10:08 AM » I view Billy Joe Saunders in the same way as I view Frankie Boyle and Jimmy Carr. Their humour is mainly based on shocking people and crossing the line with what they say. You can't take them seriously and nor should you.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:12:51 AM » This is the same Billy Joe Saunders who threw fried chicken in the face of Deontay Wilder in the middle of KFC just so he could 'get a chase'. The bloke has the mind of a child to be honest and has a lot of growing up to do.

Re: Billy Joe Saunders « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:55:12 AM » Its all tongue an cheek with billy joe like but cant see many people thinking this one is funny .