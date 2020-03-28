Who on the drink?

March 28, 2020, 10:45:22 PM
Topic: Who on the drink?
towz
Posts: 7 763


« on: Today at 09:31:35 PM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :pope2:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 712


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:22 PM »
 :alastair: :bc: :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Posts: 7 763


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:34:03 PM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 446


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:07 PM »
Who is on the drink and can still type?  :pd:  :beer:
Logged
CoB scum
monkeyman
Posts: 8 929


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:34 PM »
 jc :beer: :jowo5: STARTED AT 3 BELLS  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 450


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:28:24 PM »
Nice drop of Waitrose finest Italian red 
Logged
