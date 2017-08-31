EU will collapse by year end.

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

EU will collapse by year end.
kippers
Yesterday at 05:11:06 PM
Top level disagrement regarding aid for italy and spain.
Meet again in 2 weeks to bullshit each other again.

 Multi-year budget to sort out. Well that is going to be tricky to say the least.
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 PM
HOPE SO 👍

AS LONG AS  WE REMAIN STRONG 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   
mingebag
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:33:53 PM
Italy next and Greece will hold EU to ransom at the budget negotiations to keep all the immigrants out  :like:

We will get out our  fishing waters back  :ukfist:

"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.


Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreed
He added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.

He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas.

"The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important.


"But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.,"

whighams_wig
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:33:59 PM
The new board specially appointed members will be up in arms :nige:
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:38:22 PM
The Germans are going to have to bite the bullet and get their cash out otherwise its all over, cant see them doing it.
Gramsci
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:50:41 PM
Thank you enlightened one. Had no idea you are their self appointed, bellend, spokesperson ?

I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?

Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic.  :nige:
Bill Buxton
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:00:14 PM
So far the EU's response to Covid-19 is similar to a rabbit in the headlights. The OP is spot on. We got out in the nick of time. Onwards and upwards.
Bobupanddown
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:09:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:09:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.


👍👍
Oldfield
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy
Wee_Willie
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 PM
Relationships will have been tarnished that will damage the EU model.... though economically all countries will bounce back quickly once the hysteria dissipates ...
PoliteDwarf
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:18:58 PM
CoB scum
Gramsci
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:33:23 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy

Your world appears a murky place lad. You actually make me feel a little uneasy. Trot on ya fucking red neck  :lenin:
Gramsci
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:38:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:09:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.


I said LEFT Bob
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:33:07 PM
No one cares what you say. Have another shandy  :milkshake:
Gramsci
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 08:33:07 PM
No one cares what you say. Have another shandy  :milkshake:

You seem to be paying me quite a lot of attention lately....some my say you are flirting a little  :chrisk:
Bobupanddown
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:44:06 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.  

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy

He's a glutton for punishment lately, I reckon isolation from the juvenile minds he "educates" has deprived him of the validation he craves and so he's on here desperately seeking it.

Because students know it's not worth challenging a lecturer who controls their grades on his backward political beliefs they let him spout his Marxist bollocks, the cock suckers, feminists and radical leftists of his group will validate his opinions.

His anger forms on here from dealing with people who are not dependent on him for grades and therefore call him out for being a backward Marxist cunt. Add alcohol to the mix and we get Thursdays total meltdown.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:50:52 PM
Just teasing it out. 

Ask Red_Rebel about his brother, Chris. Shat himself once I dropped a few references closer to home.
Gramsci
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:06 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.  

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy

He's a glutton for punishment lately, I reckon isolation from the juvenile minds he "educates" has deprived him of the validation he craves and so he's on here desperately seeking it.

Because students know it's not worth challenging a lecturer who controls their grades on his backward political beliefs they let him spout his Marxist bollocks, the cock suckers, feminists and radical leftists of his group will validate his opinions.

His anger forms on here from dealing with people who are not dependent on him for grades and therefore call him out for being a backward Marxist cunt. Add alcohol to the mix and we get Thursdays total meltdown.


 :pope2:
daftjim
Reply #21 on: Today at 09:49:04 AM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 05:33:53 PM


We will get out our  fishing waters back  :ukfist:



Big fucking deal 0.12% of GDP

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-46372153
mingebag
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:00:12 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:49:04 AM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 05:33:53 PM


We will get out our  fishing waters back  :ukfist:



Big fucking deal 0.12% of GDP

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-46372153

Both sides seem to be taking a hard line over fishing rights
Makes you wonder why if it is this small percentage   :pd:
mingebag
Reply #23 on: Today at 04:02:04 PM
https://youtu.be/TqVYMVzbM0Y
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #24 on: Today at 04:22:22 PM
These waters are essential for losing the cargo of mass deportations.
SmogOnTour
Reply #25 on: Today at 04:26:31 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:49:04 AM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 05:33:53 PM


We will get out our  fishing waters back  :ukfist:



Big fucking deal 0.12% of GDP

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-46372153

It's not just about the value it has to us, but to the EU members that use those waters too. Controlling those waters gives us the power to decide who can fish them.
