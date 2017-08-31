kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 046





Posts: 2 046 EU will collapse by year end. « on: Yesterday at 05:11:06 PM » Top level disagrement regarding aid for italy and spain.

Meet again in 2 weeks to bullshit each other again.



Multi-year budget to sort out. Well that is going to be tricky to say the least. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 395





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 395I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 PM » HOPE SO 👍



AS LONG AS WE REMAIN STRONG 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 520







Posts: 4 520 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:33:53 PM »



We will get out our fishing waters back



"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.





Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreed

He added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.



He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas.



"The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important.





"But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.,"



Italy next and Greece will hold EU to ransom at the budget negotiations to keep all the immigrants outWe will get out our fishing waters back"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreedHe added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas."The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important."But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.," « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:35:30 PM by mingebag » Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM

T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it? do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it? Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 596





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 596Fred West ruined my wife Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:50:41 PM »



I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?



Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic. Thank you enlightened one. Had no idea you are their self appointed, bellend, spokesperson ?I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 260





Posts: 4 260 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:00:14 PM » So far the EU's response to Covid-19 is similar to a rabbit in the headlights. The OP is spot on. We got out in the nick of time. Onwards and upwards. Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 628







Posts: 628 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM

T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......



You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance



#cringeworthy You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance#cringeworthy Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 518







Posts: 8 518 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 PM » Relationships will have been tarnished that will damage the EU model.... though economically all countries will bounce back quickly once the hysteria dissipates ... Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 026





Posts: 2 026 Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:44:06 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:35:44 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:42:34 PM Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 05:32:17 PM

T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......



You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance



#cringeworthy

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance#cringeworthy

He's a glutton for punishment lately, I reckon isolation from the juvenile minds he "educates" has deprived him of the validation he craves and so he's on here desperately seeking it.



Because students know it's not worth challenging a lecturer who controls their grades on his backward political beliefs they let him spout his Marxist bollocks, the cock suckers, feminists and radical leftists of his group will validate his opinions.



His anger forms on here from dealing with people who are not dependent on him for grades and therefore call him out for being a backward Marxist cunt. Add alcohol to the mix and we get Thursdays total meltdown.

He's a glutton for punishment lately, I reckon isolation from the juvenile minds he "educates" has deprived him of the validation he craves and so he's on here desperately seeking it.Because students know it's not worth challenging a lecturer who controls their grades on his backward political beliefs they let him spout his Marxist bollocks, the cock suckers, feminists and radical leftists of his group will validate his opinions.His anger forms on here from dealing with people who are not dependent on him for grades and therefore call him out for being a backward Marxist cunt. Add alcohol to the mix and we get Thursdays total meltdown. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:11 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 596





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 596Fred West ruined my wife Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:50:52 PM »



Ask Red_Rebel about his brother, Chris. Shat himself once I dropped a few references closer to home. Just teasing it out.Ask Red_Rebel about his brother, Chris. Shat himself once I dropped a few references closer to home. Logged