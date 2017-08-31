kippers

EU will collapse by year end. « on: Today at 05:11:06 PM » Top level disagrement regarding aid for italy and spain.

Meet again in 2 weeks to bullshit each other again.



Multi-year budget to sort out. Well that is going to be tricky to say the least. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 383I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:13:20 PM » HOPE SO 👍



mingebag

Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:33:53 PM »



We will get out our fishing waters back



"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.





Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreed

He added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.



He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas.



"The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important.





"But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.,"



Gramsci

Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:42:34 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM

T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it? do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it? Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 589Fred West ruined my wife





Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:50:41 PM »



I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?



Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic. Thank you enlightened one. Had no idea you are their self appointed, bellend, spokesperson ?I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic. Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:14 PM » So far the EU's response to Covid-19 is similar to a rabbit in the headlights. The OP is spot on. We got out in the nick of time. Onwards and upwards.

Oldfield

Re: EU will collapse by year end. « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:35:44 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM

T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......



You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance



#cringeworthy You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance#cringeworthy Logged