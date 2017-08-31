EU will collapse by year end.

March 28, 2020, 07:42:45 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: EU will collapse by year end.  (Read 232 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 046


« on: Today at 05:11:06 PM »
Top level disagrement regarding aid for italy and spain.
Meet again in 2 weeks to bullshit each other again.

 Multi-year budget to sort out. Well that is going to be tricky to say the least.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 383


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:13:20 PM »
HOPE SO 👍

AS LONG AS  WE REMAIN STRONG 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 589


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:32:17 PM »
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   
mingebag
Posts: 4 517



« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:33:53 PM »
Italy next and Greece will hold EU to ransom at the budget negotiations to keep all the immigrants out  :like:

We will get out our  fishing waters back  :ukfist:

"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.


Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreed
He added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.

He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas.

"The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important.


"But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.,"

« Last Edit: Today at 05:35:30 PM by mingebag »
whighams_wig
Posts: 109


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:59 PM »
The new board specially appointed members will be up in arms :nige:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 449


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:38:22 PM »
The Germans are going to have to bite the bullet and get their cash out otherwise its all over, cant see them doing it.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 070



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:42:34 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 589


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:50:41 PM »
Thank you enlightened one. Had no idea you are their self appointed, bellend, spokesperson ?

I get confused, you see, as your Communist leaders remained agnostic on the EU. Had you forgotten, again ?

Allow me to enlighten you. No one gives a flying fuck what an institutionalised fuckwit like you has to say on any topic.  :nige:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 258


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:14 PM »
So far the EU's response to Covid-19 is similar to a rabbit in the headlights. The OP is spot on. We got out in the nick of time. Onwards and upwards.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 007


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.
ccole
Posts: 4 027


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:09:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.


👍👍
Oldfield
Posts: 628



« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 500



« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:36:26 PM »
Relationships will have been tarnished that will damage the EU model.... though economically all countries will bounce back quickly once the hysteria dissipates ...
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 445


Not big and not clever


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:18:58 PM »
Gramsci
Posts: 8 070



« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:33:23 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 06:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You got smashed all over this forum like a cheap tart yesterday and now you are here intellectually masturbating with big word salad.......

You are a proper leftie..... all fur coat and no knickers...... all faux style and no substance

#cringeworthy

Your world appears a murky place lad. You actually make me feel a little uneasy. Trot on ya fucking red neck  :lenin:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 070



« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:38:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:09:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:32:17 PM
T̶h̶e̶ ̶C̶o̶m̶m̶u̶n̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Pretend Social Democrats on here will be past themselves.   

do you realise that the left is against a federal Europe? The left's discourse just happens to be different to the right's with regard to an anti-EU stance....shit sorry, that doesn't sit well with your reductionist conceptual framework does it?  :duh:

You cheeky little liar.

Momentum- Pro EU
Lib Dems - Pro EU
Unions - Pro EU
Labour - Pro EU

If the left is anti EU the left is a fucking basket case because all of its representatives are remoaning pro EU bitches.


I said LEFT Bob
