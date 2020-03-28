mingebag

We will get out our fishing waters back



"Britain and the EU's determination to deal with the coronavirus crisis has resulted in Brexit talks stalling. However, Brexiteer and Tory MP John Redwood argued Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already taken control of the fishing issue in the Brexit talks. During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Redwood insisted the Prime Minister had made clear the UK was not prepared to give fish away in hopes of a better trade deal.





Brexit pressure may result in no EU trade deal being agreed

He added the fishing industry had become a crucial pillar of the Brexit argument and the EU would have to realise this.



He said: "The UK has won the first round on that by having parallel talks on fishing and trade in eight other major areas.



"The UK is not saying we agree to give you fish first before anything else, that is important.





"But going forward Boris Johnson must make clear to the EU that we do not see a fish trade-off even in parallel talks.,"



Italy next and Greece will hold EU to ransom at the budget negotiations to keep all the immigrants out