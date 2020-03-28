towz

Offline



Posts: 7 755





Posts: 7 755 Worried about Willie « on: Today at 04:12:45 PM » Do you think he's ok? Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 431





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 431Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:51 PM »









It must have been some impressive fuckin sesh like. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 383





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 383I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:27 PM » MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 070







Posts: 8 070 Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:42:25 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM Pot, kettle, hic.



Fucking hell, here comes Hinge.....all we need now is Bob Bracket



Thought you would have snook off somewhere to sleep off the cheap super strength lager you sup Fucking hell, here comes Hinge.....all we need now is Bob BracketThought you would have snook off somewhere to sleep off the cheap super strength lager you sup Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 589





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 589Fred West ruined my wife Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:27:58 PM » Same old shite and you gained the rep for babbling pissed up. "I have idea" fucking clown. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 589





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 589Fred West ruined my wife Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:19 PM »



I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin. "I have idea"I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 589





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 589Fred West ruined my wife Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:14:00 PM » The silly cunt is crackless. Offloading his drink problem and the usual SFLD rubbish about superior intellect that never stands up to the most basic of scrutiny.



Logged

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 269





MixerPosts: 269 Re: Worried about Willie « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:38:58 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:58:19 PM



I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin.

"I have idea"I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin.

What a dumbo you are WLR. It was me who put "I have idea" as I made one typo of the exact same type you did when you said " Yes, you are not all that when you have got Fred West and BadDad..." which you then corrected, as I did with mine. That's what Modify is for, correcting typos...



But you pretend to be bright when your written English is remedial level. Too many massive gaffs to list them all, but in the above "your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow" none of the commas should be there. A 9 year old could tell you that. You insert commas at random because you have no idea what you are doing



You get everything wrong because you lack basic intelligence. Thick Cunt What a dumbo you are WLR. It was me who put "I have idea" as I made one typo of the exact same type you did when you said " Yes, you are not all that when yougot Fred West and BadDad..." which you then corrected, as I did with mine. That's what Modify is for, correcting typos...But you pretend to be bright when your written English is remedial level. Too many massive gaffs to list them all, but in the above "your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow" none of the commas should be there. A 9 year old could tell you that. You insert commas at random because you have no idea what you are doingYou get everything wrong because you lack basic intelligence. Thick Cunt Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"