Worried about Willie

March 28, 2020, 07:42:39 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Worried about Willie
towz
« on: Today at 04:12:45 PM »
Do you think he's ok?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:51 PM »
It must have been some impressive fuckin sesh like.




 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:27 PM »
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:36:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:35:27 PM
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍

  he'll be sadly pissed missed  oleary
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:16 PM »
Pot, kettle, hic.
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM
Pot, kettle, hic.

Fucking hell, here comes Hinge.....all we need now is Bob Bracket

Thought you would have snook off somewhere to sleep off the cheap super strength lager you sup 
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:27:58 PM »
Same old shite and you gained the rep for babbling pissed up. "I have idea" fucking clown.
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:37:55 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:27:58 PM
Same old shite and you gained the rep for babbling pissed up. "I have idea" fucking clown.

  you babble like a fucking brook lad  :jowo9:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:19 PM »
"I have idea"   sshhh

I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM
Pot, kettle, hic.

Gramsci will be on the babycham later and you won't like him when he's angry....... :alf:
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:14:00 PM »
The silly cunt is crackless. Offloading his drink problem and the usual SFLD rubbish about superior intellect that never stands up to the most basic of scrutiny.

Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:23:33 PM »
Been busy ... gardening and cycling. Flounced ... ffs
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:38:58 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:58:19 PM
"I have idea"   sshhh

I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin.

What a dumbo you are WLR. It was me who put "I have idea" as I made one typo of the exact same type you did when you said " Yes, you are not all that when you have got Fred West and BadDad..." which you then corrected, as I did with mine. That's what Modify is for, correcting typos...

But you pretend to be bright when your written English is remedial level. Too many massive gaffs to list them all, but in the above "your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow" none of the commas should be there. A 9 year old could tell you that. You insert commas at random because you have no idea what you are doing

You get everything wrong because you lack basic intelligence. Thick Cunt
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Gramsci
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:42:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:02:05 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM
Pot, kettle, hic.

Gramsci will be on the babycham later and you won't like him when he's angry....... :alf:

Can I mark your homework that you did with your Crayola for the Red Pill University later Bob  monkey

Honestly man, that link to those "12 doctors say" with the Red Pill University link is one of the best things I have seen posted on here for a while  :like:
