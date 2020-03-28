Worried about Willie

March 28, 2020, 06:11:25 PM
Author Topic: Worried about Willie  (Read 109 times)
towz
Posts: 7 755


« on: Today at 04:12:45 PM »
Do you think he's ok?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 431


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:51 PM »
It must have been some impressive fuckin sesh like.




 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 380


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:27 PM »
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍
Gramsci
Posts: 8 067



« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:36:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:35:27 PM
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍

  he'll be sadly pissed missed  oleary
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 588


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:16 PM »
Pot, kettle, hic.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 067



« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM
Pot, kettle, hic.

Fucking hell, here comes Hinge.....all we need now is Bob Bracket

Thought you would have snook off somewhere to sleep off the cheap super strength lager you sup 
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 588


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:27:58 PM »
Same old shite and you gained the rep for babbling pissed up. "I have idea" fucking clown.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 067



« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:37:55 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:27:58 PM
Same old shite and you gained the rep for babbling pissed up. "I have idea" fucking clown.

  you babble like a fucking brook lad  :jowo9:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 588


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:19 PM »
"I have idea"   sshhh

I suppose I should be flattered that your remedial English limits you to using the verb I chose. But you really aren't much without your emotionally, unstable, bedfellow, Tarquin.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 007


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:38:16 PM
Pot, kettle, hic.

Gramsci will be on the babycham later and you won't like him when he's angry....... :alf:
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
