Worried about Willie

March 28, 2020, 04:40:08 PM
Author Topic: Worried about Willie  (Read 42 times)
towz
Posts: 7 755


« on: Today at 04:12:45 PM »
Do you think he's ok?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 431


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:51 PM »
It must have been some impressive fuckin sesh like.




 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 364


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:27 PM »
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Posts: 8 061



« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:36:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:35:27 PM
MIGHT HAVE FLOUNCED AFTER MAKING A CUNT OF HIMSELF  👍

  he'll be sadly pissed missed  oleary
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 582


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:16 PM »
Pot, kettle, hic.
