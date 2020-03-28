Red Pill University Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 28, 2020, 09:14:13 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Red Pill University Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Red Pill University (Read 109 times) Gramsci Online Posts: 8 077 Red Pill University « on: Today at 03:35:14 PM » so what did you major in Bob at Red Pill University.....Reptilian Philosophy Quote me some more of that scientific stuff about COVID-19....but this time I want it said by 13 doctors not 12 Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 706 Re: Red Pill University « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:54 PM » BEYOND THE MATRIX https://redpilluniversity.org/ Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 011 Re: Red Pill University « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:46:53 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:35:14 PMso what did you major in Bob at Red Pill University.....Reptilian Philosophy Quote me some more of that scientific stuff about COVID-19....but this time I want it said by 13 doctors not 12 Next you'll be on here claiming David Icke isn't the son of god Logged Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Gramsci Online Posts: 8 077 Re: Red Pill University « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:09:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:36:54 PMBEYOND THE MATRIX https://redpilluniversity.org/ It's fucking priceless man - don't delve too deep or you might never return the same.....I mean look at Bob Honestly Bob, you posting that link has made my day, nay week, nay year...I'll always love you for that « Last Edit: Today at 09:13:26 PM by Gramsci » Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...