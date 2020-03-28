Red Pill University

March 28, 2020, 09:14:13 PM
Author Topic: Red Pill University  (Read 109 times)
Gramsci
« on: Today at 03:35:14 PM »
so what did you major in Bob at Red Pill University.....Reptilian Philosophy 

Quote me some more of that scientific stuff about COVID-19....but this time I want it said by 13 doctors not 12 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:54 PM »
BEYOND THE MATRIX  mick mick mick

https://redpilluniversity.org/



Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:46:53 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:35:14 PM
so what did you major in Bob at Red Pill University.....Reptilian Philosophy 

Quote me some more of that scientific stuff about COVID-19....but this time I want it said by 13 doctors not 12 

Next you'll be on here claiming David Icke isn't the son of god  :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:09:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:36:54 PM
BEYOND THE MATRIX  mick mick mick

https://redpilluniversity.org/



 :alf:

It's fucking priceless man - don't delve too deep or you might never return the same.....I mean look at Bob  
Honestly Bob, you posting that link has made my day, nay week, nay year...I'll always love you for that  :basil:
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:26 PM by Gramsci » Logged
