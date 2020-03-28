Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 728







TMPosts: 14 728 DADS ARMY !!! 6.30 BBC2 « on: Today at 01:07:24 PM » BBC2 6.30 !!! « Last Edit: Today at 07:16:45 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 728







TMPosts: 14 728 Re: DADS ARMY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:20 PM » « Last Edit: Today at 02:09:14 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats