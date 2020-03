IT'S OWNED BY TESCO..... SHE WAS IN HER 80'S HAD NO FAMILY LEFT AND LIVED ON HER OWN.... SHE ALSO SAID SHE IS NOT VERY MOBILE ON HER FEET AND HAD NOTHING LEFT TO EAT IN HER HOUSE..... ASKED IF SHE GAVE THEM A LIST OVER THE PHONE COULD SOMEONE DROP THE FOOD OFF...



OUR LASS IS THE MANAGER IN THERE.... SHE SENT AN EMPLOYEE TO MORRISONS TO BUY THE STUFF AND TAKE IT ROUND TO THE OLD WOMAN 👍



ALL THE STAFF CHIPPED IN MONEY AND THE OLD WOMAN RECIEVED THE SHOPPING FOR FREE 👍



STAY SAFE OUT THERE x



Stop lyingIt was you phoning it in so you wouldn't have to leave your laptop