I think it will be really slow to roll out and just for front line NHS workers to start with, oh and probably politicians and celebrities by the look of whats been happening!
That'll be the test to see if ya have it currently, the antibody test could be rolled out en masse of they get the amount they said they had ordered (3 million plus)
And politicians and celebrities will be lining up to have the antibody test once its arrived, thats if it actually works, last I head on the news its not even really proven yet.
General public only get tested if they are ill enough to spend time in hospital, yet politicians and celebrities with no visible symptoms are getting tested left, right and centre.