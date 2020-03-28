THE ANTIBODIES TEST WILL BE THE WINNER 👍

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2020, 03:08:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE ANTIBODIES TEST WILL BE THE WINNER 👍  (Read 203 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 337


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:25:14 AM »
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 306


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:29:01 AM »
Absolutely agree. Its likely to show far more of us have had it with very mild symptoms.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 367


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:36 AM »
I think it will be really slow to roll out and just for front line NHS workers to start with, oh and probably politicians and celebrities by the look of whats been happening!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 497

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:49 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 056



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:33:36 AM
I think it will be really slow to roll out and just for front line NHS workers to start with, oh and probably politicians and celebrities by the look of whats been happening!

That'll be the test to see if ya have it currently, the antibody test could be rolled out en masse of they get the amount they said they had ordered (3 million plus)
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 913


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 497

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:56:01 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:44:11 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:33:36 AM
I think it will be really slow to roll out and just for front line NHS workers to start with, oh and probably politicians and celebrities by the look of whats been happening!

That'll be the test to see if ya have it currently, the antibody test could be rolled out en masse of they get the amount they said they had ordered (3 million plus)

.and you gained your qualification where?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 337


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:00:21 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:52:44 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost



DON'T WORRY MATE.... HE WILL BE GETTING A WARNING SOON  👍

HE WILL GO THE SAME WAY AS THE OTHER TROLLS  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 497

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:00:21 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:52:44 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost



DON'T WORRY MATE.... HE WILL BE GETTING A WARNING SOON  👍

HE WILL GO THE SAME WAY AS THE OTHER TROLLS  👍

As if Steve pays any attention to you - imbecilic no mark

Haha - Nomark that's what we want!!

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 337


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:03:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:00:21 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:52:44 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost



DON'T WORRY MATE.... HE WILL BE GETTING A WARNING SOON  👍

HE WILL GO THE SAME WAY AS THE OTHER TROLLS  👍

As if Steve pays any attention to you - imbecilic no mark

Haha - Nomark that's what we want!!

 :alf:

WHAT  PART DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND ABOUT ME SAYING I HAVE NEVER ASKED STEVE TO BAN ANYONE ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 367


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:19:22 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:44:11 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:33:36 AM
I think it will be really slow to roll out and just for front line NHS workers to start with, oh and probably politicians and celebrities by the look of whats been happening!

That'll be the test to see if ya have it currently, the antibody test could be rolled out en masse of they get the amount they said they had ordered (3 million plus)

And politicians and celebrities will be lining up to have the antibody test once its arrived, thats if it actually works, last I head on the news its not even really proven yet.

General public only get tested if they are ill enough to spend time in hospital, yet politicians and celebrities with no visible symptoms are getting tested left, right and centre.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 497

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:43:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:30 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:03:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:00:21 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:52:44 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost



DON'T WORRY MATE.... HE WILL BE GETTING A WARNING SOON  👍

HE WILL GO THE SAME WAY AS THE OTHER TROLLS  👍

As if Steve pays any attention to you - imbecilic no mark

Haha - Nomark that's what we want!!

 :alf:

WHAT  PART DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND ABOUT ME SAYING I HAVE NEVER ASKED STEVE TO BAN ANYONE ?

Snitch NoMark cunt

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 337


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:47:54 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:43:50 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:30 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:03:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:00:21 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:52:44 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:41:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:25:14 AM
IT'S NOT AVAILABLE YET BUT WILL BE NEXT WEEK 👍

TELLS IF YOU HAVE HAD IT AND RECOVERED  👍

A VACCINE AGAINST IT IS A MUST BECAUSE I CAN SEE IT COMING BACK NEXT YEAR  👎😡😡😡👎

We are so lucky to have a qualified Doctor posting on our forum whilst masquerading as a village idiot.

 :lids:
  lost



DON'T WORRY MATE.... HE WILL BE GETTING A WARNING SOON  👍

HE WILL GO THE SAME WAY AS THE OTHER TROLLS  👍

As if Steve pays any attention to you - imbecilic no mark

Haha - Nomark that's what we want!!

 :alf:

WHAT  PART DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND ABOUT ME SAYING I HAVE NEVER ASKED STEVE TO BAN ANYONE ?

Snitch NoMark cunt

 

TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK


⏳⌛⏱️
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 