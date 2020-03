RIK MAYALL

Guilty « on: Today at 10:16:18 AM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/boro-lose-replay-hmrc-tribunal-17996250

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Guilty « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:48 AM » I COULD SAY A LOT ON THIS AND VENT MY ANGER TO GIBSON AND CO 👍😡👍



ALL I WILL SAY HE SHOULD HAVE FUCKING KNOWN BETTER 👍



MAN UTD HAVE TOLD FANS IF THE SEASON IS NOT COMPLETED THEY WILL GET THEIR MONEY BACK FOR THE REMAINING GAMES 👍



GOOD LUCK TO ANYONE AT BORO TRYING TO GET A REFUND 👎😡👎

Gramsci

Re: Guilty « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:48 AM » Employees should be given a season ticket free as a perk of the job...if ya can call it a fucking perk and not a tax on your well being

mingebag

Re: Guilty « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:46:11 AM » What's the difference direct from wages and direct debit if the staff agreed to buy the season ticket over the year

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Guilty « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:52:04 AM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 10:46:11 AM

What's the difference direct from wages and direct debit if the staff agreed to buy the season ticket over the year

BECAUSE IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE DIRECT DEBIT.... BY TOUCHING THEIR WAGES GIBSON AND CO HAVE LEFT THEMSELVES WIDE OPEN 👎

monkeyman

Re: Guilty « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:35 AM »

I WOULD LUV TO SAY SUMMAT BUT GOLDBY WILL BE WATCHING WHAT I SAY

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: Guilty « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:07:41 PM » The former Labour politician showing his true colours. Poor form but not a surprise.

Itchy_ring

Re: Guilty « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:58 PM » It's a disgrace that they pay people anywhere near minimum wage while they still have useless mercenaries on £15-20k a week

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: Guilty « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:32:54 PM » Socialism in practice

evilghost

Re: Guilty « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:34:44 PM » Agree tickets should be free to all employees

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Guilty « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:36:46 PM » Quote from: evilghost on Today at 12:34:44 PM Agree tickets should be free to all employees



👍



FUCK ME YOU HAVE SAID SOMETHING SENSIBLE FOR ONCE 👍