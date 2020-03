LEON TROTSKY

PEOPLE HAVE LONG MEMORIES 👍 « on: Today at 07:54:33 AM » THESE CELEBRITY MILLIONAIRES DOING THE WRONG DESPICABLE THING IN THIS CURRENT CLIMATE WILL COME BACK AND BITE EM ON THE ARSE 👍



GORDON RAMSEY IS THE LATEST TO REFUSE TO PAY STAFF 👎

SO ASHLEY BRANSON AND THE WEATHERSPOONS WANKER ALL WORRIED ABOUT THEIR OWN POCKETS 👎



AND THERE WE HAVE RONALDO GIVING 50 MILLION EUROS OF HIS MONEY TOWARDS THE HELP TO FIGHT THIS INVISIBLE ENEMY 👍 TOP BLOKE 👍



I HOPE THE OTHERS ARE ALL REMEMBERED WHEN WE COME OUT THE OTHER SIDE 👍