Netflix-Tiger King

March 28, 2020, 08:41:10 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Netflix-Tiger King
mingebag
« on: Today at 06:34:51 AM »
Decent watch but a proper queer cunt him like that Joe Exotic  klins
More tigers in captivity in America than there is in the wild  rava :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:41:33 AM »
HE  IS BATSHIT  FUCKING  CRAZY  👍😂😂😂👍
38red
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:26:01 AM »
To be fair there aren't that many wild tigers in America.
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:51 AM »
 mcl good one  oleary
