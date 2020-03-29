Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #52 on: Today at 12:31:28 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:58 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:50:43 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:24:09 AM So why are Italy and Spain struggling to deal with the number of dead bodies if no more people are dying then usual?



Because the outbreaks in Italy have been localised wiping out the old and infirm who would have died in a matter of weeks/months anyway. Given the draconian measures taken across Italy and change in protocols for funerals the local undertakers cannot cope as they have reduced capacity due to limited resources from employees self-isolating. That is my explanation

Because the outbreaks in Italy have been localised wiping out the old and infirm who would have died in a matter of weeks/months anyway. Given the draconian measures taken across Italy and change in protocols for funerals the local undertakers cannot cope as they have reduced capacity due to limited resources from employees self-isolating. That is my explanation

That and the people who report these 'facts' are the same people who told us about the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Who told us Brexit could never happen and the Clinton was 99.6% certain to beat Trump.





That and the people who report these 'facts' are the same people who told us about the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Who told us Brexit could never happen and the Clinton was 99.6% certain to beat Trump.

Oh fucking hell, here come conspiracy Colin to say that his [FACTS] trump the experts facts. Grow up you imbecile Oh fucking hell, here come conspiracy Colin to say that his [FACTS] trump the experts facts. Grow up you imbecile Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 518







Posts: 8 518 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:37:37 PM » Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.



Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #55 on: Today at 12:44:09 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:37:37 PM Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.







if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.



I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffic, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nation's assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolutely right man....Corbyn has played a blinder



if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffic, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nation's assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolutely right man....Corbyn has played a blinder « Last Edit: Today at 12:46:24 PM by Gramsci » Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 518







Posts: 8 518 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #56 on: Today at 12:49:56 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:44:09 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:37:37 PM Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.







if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.



I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffice, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nations assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolute right man....Corbyn has played a blinder



if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffice, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nations assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolute right man....Corbyn has played a blinder

Nice one ..



I do believe they've acted in good faith from the outset and it's been driven by science. But I am now convinced they're managing the political fall out as they outcome is not going to be an armadegehdon. They have to justify their actions. Two frontline cabinet ministers on the frontline battling like fuck with the enemy. Labour are fucked mate .. unfortunately. Nice one ..I do believe they've acted in good faith from the outset and it's been driven by science. But I am now convinced they're managing the political fall out as they outcome is not going to be an armadegehdon. They have to justify their actions. Two frontline cabinet ministers on the frontline battling like fuck with the enemy. Labour are fucked mate .. unfortunately. Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 091







Posts: 8 091 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #57 on: Today at 01:02:48 PM » Labour are well and truly fucked.



There may indeed have been some overreaction, but I am happy to comply with the restrictions on my life if it saves more vulnerable people (and possibly myself)....and, if anything, these restrictions may well encourage people to reassess what is important in life beyond material wealth Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 378





Posts: 4 378 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #61 on: Today at 04:06:04 PM »





Quote Did the government overreact?



A leading UK doctor believes so, although undoubtably a very contagious virus, which is proven by the speed in which it has swept across the globe, just how many people are actually dying because of it?



The leading doctor went on to say The vast majority of people who have died had other serious conditions which would have resulted in the same outcome, if we found these patients had athletes foot post mortem, would we blame the athletes foot for the death?



He also stated It is my opinion that more people will perish due to missed operations and other causes due to the vast amount of NHS resources used for what I can only describe as a political crusade, Im not alone in thinking it has been a conscious decision by someone to let the old and sick die while hiding behind this pandemic



Doctor Plaz later suggested all the major world leaders have someone planned the outbreak in order to stem another uprising similar to the destructive Arab Springs

Makes you think doesnt it? I know we joke, but the more I read the more Im starting to think like Willie and Bob do, this article by a leading doctor might have nailed it.Makes you think doesnt it? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

