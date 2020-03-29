Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....
Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.
They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.
The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.
if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.
I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffic, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nation's assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolutely right man....Corbyn has played a blinder