Posts: 8 089 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #52 on: Today at 12:31:28 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:58 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:50:43 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:24:09 AM So why are Italy and Spain struggling to deal with the number of dead bodies if no more people are dying then usual?



Because the outbreaks in Italy have been localised wiping out the old and infirm who would have died in a matter of weeks/months anyway. Given the draconian measures taken across Italy and change in protocols for funerals the local undertakers cannot cope as they have reduced capacity due to limited resources from employees self-isolating. That is my explanation

That and the people who report these 'facts' are the same people who told us about the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Who told us Brexit could never happen and the Clinton was 99.6% certain to beat Trump.





Oh fucking hell, here come conspiracy Colin to say that his [FACTS] trump the experts facts. Grow up you imbecile

Posts: 8 518 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:37:37 PM » Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.





Posts: 8 089 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #55 on: Today at 12:44:09 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:37:37 PM Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.







if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.



I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffic, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nation's assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolutely right man....Corbyn has played a blinder



Posts: 8 518 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #56 on: Today at 12:49:56 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:44:09 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:37:37 PM Gramsci - this is an absolute political windfall for liberals if it ends up anywhere near the truth....



Note how the 5PM announcements are slowly managing expectations (20,000 deaths will be a success), self-congratulatory and how we steered the country away from a disaster with great leadership. What a fucking blinder he is playing.



They're hardly going to say, fuck me, we have over reacted, sorry BA, sorry small businesses.



The fact they're clearing out the wards of the old and infirm is a fucking disgrace in my eyes and I am the supposed RWNJ.







if this has been one massive game of politics, then it is the biggest blinder played in history...then again it may not have been the ruling elite who instigated...maybe it was the left Willie, and they introduced the virus and following media panic campaign so that they could show how precarious and fundamentally pointless capitalism actually is, cos you could have all the money in the world, but it doesn't really get you anything if ya can't spend it.



I am seeing people say hello to each other on a morning, who would never dream of speaking to each other, there are no planes in the sky, hardly any traffice, the air is clear, the birds are singing, people are offering to help those who are much worse off - there are food cooperatives emerging and the State are playing the financial interventionist and taking control of a nations assets for the good of the people, rather than the benefit of the few......You are absolute right man....Corbyn has played a blinder



Nice one ..



Nice one ..

I do believe they've acted in good faith from the outset and it's been driven by science. But I am now convinced they're managing the political fall out as they outcome is not going to be an armadegehdon. They have to justify their actions. Two frontline cabinet ministers on the frontline battling like fuck with the enemy. Labour are fucked mate .. unfortunately.