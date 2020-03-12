Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 510 U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 AM »



I am now hospitalised with a respirator.



I have horrible pneumonia and finding it painful to breathe. I think Wilfred Owen would struggle to describe the pain



All around me in the hospital nurses are crying and panicking with doctors coughing and spluttering, looking as if theyve not slept in weeks. Most of them look like zombies. The mortuary is full with our dead and makeshift ones are being set up. The hospital porters are carrying guns for self protection. It is pure anarchy.



The NHS is on the verge of collapse here from what I can see. Its that bad even the Nurses give you 5 sheets of bog roll before going to the toilet for a number 2. No bog roll is allowed for a piss.



I did think it was being over egged by MSM and politicians but I am now convinced this C19 will be the end for most of us, and I apologise wholeheartedly. Listen to the government is my advice not Bob on here, dont question any of it.



Ive agreed for the BBC to interview me on Monday morning if Im still alive. Nicki Campbell from 5 Live has agreed to interview me with a long mic and hes kindly assured me his jiz will not blind me.



Doctors have told me I will soon look like this before being shuffled off this mortal coil.



OzzyPorter

Posts: 60 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 AM » A drunken ramble at the end of an all night drinking stint, a poor and quite frankly ill advised attempt at humour or a genuine statement? I'm honestly not sure.



'Nurses crying and panicking'? - Too professional for that so I'm assuming it's an I'll advised and inappropriate attempt at humour. Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 080 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19



fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"



The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:



Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke



Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day Beautiful man, beautiful fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking dayBeautiful man, beautiful Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 080 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19



fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"



The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:



Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke



Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day Beautiful man, beautiful

Come on Bob, tell us about the science behind that site you linked us up to and please tell us what you get up to down the Student's Union at Red Pill University.....I bet your yarns are ripping lad Come on Bob, tell us about the science behind that site you linked us up to and please tell us what you get up to down the Student's Union at Red Pill University.....I bet your yarns are ripping lad Logged

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 446Not big and not clever Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:16:53 PM » This wins the oddest thread since the virus thing started so far and thats no mean feat amongst all the potential runners. Logged CoB scum

Bobupanddown

Posts: 2 012 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:29:35 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19



fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"



The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:



Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke



Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day Beautiful man, beautiful

Where's my science?





Dr Sucharit Bhakdi is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.



What he says:



We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths per day over the next 100 days. But we do not realise that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients positive for normal coronaviruses are already dying every day.



[The governments anti-COVID19 measures] are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous [ ] The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound. Already services to patients in need are reduced, operations cancelled, practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.

All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.





Dr Wolfgang Wodarg is a German physician specialising in Pulmonology, politician and former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In 2009 he called for an inquiry into alleged conflicts of interest surrounding the EU response to the Swine Flu pandemic.



What he says:



Politicians are being courted by scientists scientists who want to be important to get money for their institutions. Scientists who just swim along in the mainstream and want their part of it [ ] And what is missing right now is a rational way of looking at things.



We should be asking questions like How did you find out this virus was dangerous?, How was it before?, Didnt we have the same thing last year?, Is it even something new?



Thats missing.





Dr Joel Kettner is professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases.



What he says:



I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. Im not talking about the pandemic, because Ive seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza. And other respiratory illness viruses, we dont always know what they are. But Ive never seen this reaction, and Im trying to understand why.



[ ]

I worry about the message to the public, about the fear of coming into contact with people, being in the same space as people, shaking their hands, having meetings with people. I worry about many, many consequences related to that.



[ ]

In Hubei, in the province of Hubei, where there has been the most cases and deaths by far, the actual number of cases reported is 1 per 1000 people and the actual rate of deaths reported is 1 per 20,000. So maybe that would help to put things into perspective.





There's my science you utter fucking cretin.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 510 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #35 on: Today at 12:26:48 AM » Because 1700 dpd is the ons death rate per day for 2018 and we hit that on the current trajectory in around 1 week. Assuming 1700 dpd is where we are in 2020 then exceeding this significantly means that many people without underlying conditions will die. They wont.



At the moment old infirm people in our hospitals who have one foot in the grave are being subjected to the Liverpool Pathway to make room for an avalanche of deaths. Liverpool Pathway was banned.



It is politics and in part genocide.



And those people who die from Liverpool Pathway treatment will die from ........ guess what...not COPD, not old age, not bronchitis.... but c19



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 331 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #36 on: Today at 12:33:03 AM »



HAS THAT SEEN A BIG DIP?



Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 510 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #39 on: Today at 12:45:35 AM » I havent got any data .., nobody has. That is the point. Anyone who dies now of old age is dying from c19.



I am not suggesting c19 is not a problem but it is for our loved ones in the vulnerable group.



