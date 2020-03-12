U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19

Author Topic: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19  (Read 824 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 AM »
And I am classed as high risk.

I am now hospitalised with a respirator.

I have horrible pneumonia and finding it painful to breathe. I think Wilfred Owen would struggle to describe the pain

All around me in the hospital nurses are crying and panicking with doctors coughing and spluttering, looking as if theyve not slept in weeks. Most of them look like zombies. The mortuary is full with our dead and makeshift ones are being set up. The hospital porters are carrying guns for self protection. It is pure anarchy.

The NHS is on the verge of collapse here from what I can see. Its that bad even the Nurses give you 5 sheets of bog roll before going to the toilet for a number 2. No bog roll is allowed for a piss.

I did think it was being over egged by MSM and politicians but I am now convinced this C19 will be the end for most of us, and I apologise wholeheartedly. Listen to the government is my advice not Bob on here, dont question any of it.

Ive agreed for the BBC to interview me on Monday morning if Im still alive. Nicki Campbell from 5 Live has agreed to interview me with a long mic and hes kindly assured me his jiz will not blind me.

Doctors have told me I will soon look like this before being shuffled off this mortal coil.

Stay safe ...























































Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 518



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:37:49 AM »
Fuck u on about Mr Willie  :pd:  lost
Logged
OzzyPorter
Posts: 60


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 AM »
A drunken ramble at the end of an all night drinking stint, a poor and quite frankly ill advised attempt at humour or a genuine statement? I'm honestly not sure.

'Nurses crying and panicking'? - Too professional for that so I'm assuming it's an I'll advised and inappropriate attempt at humour.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 383


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:40:13 AM »
IN THE LIGHT OF DAY...... AND THE CURRENT SITUATION.... I DON'T FIND THIS FUCKING FUNNY AT ALL  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 332


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:16:57 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:40:13 AM
.... I DON'T FIND THIS FUCKING FUNNY AT ALL  👎😡😡😡👎

that's about the usual response to one of Willie's posts to be fair
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 712


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 AM »
Drunken meltdown  lost lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
daftjim
Posts: 2 414


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:40:13 AM
IN THE LIGHT OF DAY...... AND THE CURRENT SITUATION.... I DON'T FIND THIS FUCKING FUNNY AT ALL  👎😡😡😡👎

 :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 497

Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 AM »
He uses bog roll after a piss!

Fnaar Fnaar

 :nige:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 934


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 AM »
WHAT A FUCKING IDIOT
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 012


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM »
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 831


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:44:32 PM »
 :unlike:WHAT A TWAT :lenin:

BEER ME YA FUCKIN DRONGO🍻🍺🍻
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
towz
Posts: 7 765


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19

Doesn't take much research to conclude that the Doctors and Scientists are considered to have fringe opinions on Covid 19

PS, you need to stop reading that website mate, no wonder you are fucking barking
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:50:11 PM by towz » Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 080



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19

fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say" 

The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:

Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke

Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day  :jowo8: Beautiful man, beautiful
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 765


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:52:19 PM »
He's a total fuckwit
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 080



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:54:01 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:52:19 PM
He's a total fuckwit

You have to admire his own sense of self belief though  lost
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 712


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:02:50 PM »
Flat earth fucking lunatic  :alf: :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 080



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19

fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say" 

The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:

Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke

Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day  :jowo8: Beautiful man, beautiful

Come on Bob, tell us about the science behind that site you linked us up to and please tell us what you get up to down the Student's Union at Red Pill University.....I bet your yarns are ripping lad 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 446


Not big and not clever


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:16:53 PM »
This wins the oddest thread since the virus thing started so far and thats no mean feat amongst all the potential runners.
Logged
CoB scum
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:22:51 PM »
Fucking hell, what a bunch of fannies ....
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 383


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:26:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:22:51 PM
Fucking hell, what a bunch of fannies ....


YOU  SOBERED UP YA TWAT  👎😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 PM »
You need a drink when going through a big brother experience....
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 212

UTB

UTB


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 PM »
Was some rant that Willie 
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 012


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19

fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say" 

The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:

Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke

Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day  :jowo8: Beautiful man, beautiful

Where's my science?


Dr Sucharit Bhakdi is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.

What he says:

We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths per day over the next 100 days. But we do not realise that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients positive for normal coronaviruses are already dying every day.

[The governments anti-COVID19 measures] are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous [] The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound. Already services to patients in need are reduced, operations cancelled, practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.
All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.


Dr Wolfgang Wodarg is a German physician specialising in Pulmonology, politician and former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In 2009 he called for an inquiry into alleged conflicts of interest surrounding the EU response to the Swine Flu pandemic.

What he says:

Politicians are being courted by scientistsscientists who want to be important to get money for their institutions. Scientists who just swim along in the mainstream and want their part of it [] And what is missing right now is a rational way of looking at things.

We should be asking questions like How did you find out this virus was dangerous?, How was it before?, Didnt we have the same thing last year?, Is it even something new?

Thats missing.


Dr Joel Kettner is professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases.

What he says:

I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. Im not talking about the pandemic, because Ive seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza. And other respiratory illness viruses, we dont always know what they are. But Ive never seen this reaction, and Im trying to understand why.

[]
I worry about the message to the public, about the fear of coming into contact with people, being in the same space as people, shaking their hands, having meetings with people. I worry about many, many consequences related to that.

[]
In Hubei, in the province of Hubei, where there has been the most cases and deaths by far, the actual number of cases reported is 1 per 1000 people and the actual rate of deaths reported is 1 per 20,000. So maybe that would help to put things into perspective.


There's my science you utter fucking cretin.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 4 372


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 PM »
Any chance you could summarise that for us Bob?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 PM »
Theres emptying wards being prepared in our hospitals while waiting for the expected avalanche of Covid cases.

The Liverpool pathway was banned. Supposedly.

Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 712


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:32:16 PM
Theres emptying wards being prepared in our hospitals while waiting for the expected avalanche of Covid cases.

The Liverpool pathway was banned. Supposedly.




Blow over in a fortnight Willie. Stop fretting lad  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM »
Not even that ... rate will not exceed 1700. If it does you can call me a fool

This is disgusting politics btw, and you call me right wing
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 331



« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM
Not even that ... rate will not exceed 1700. If it does you can call me a fool

This is disgusting politics btw, and you call me right wing

BOOKMARKED.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
towz
Posts: 7 765


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM
Not even that ... rate will not exceed 1700. If it does you can call me a fool

This is disgusting politics btw, and you call me right wing

They're saying  less than 20000 will be remarkable
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 372


« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:01:33 AM »
Yes but what do they know? Theyre just the countries leading doctors and scientists.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:04:05 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:38:30 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM
Not even that ... rate will not exceed 1700. If it does you can call me a fool

This is disgusting politics btw, and you call me right wing

BOOKMARKED.

 oleary

No problem. We have a week or so to wait
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:05:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:56:48 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM
Not even that ... rate will not exceed 1700. If it does you can call me a fool

This is disgusting politics btw, and you call me right wing

They're saying  less than 20000 will be remarkable

Rate ffs ... not cumulative
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 765


« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:05:57 AM »
What's your definition of 'rate '?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:08:33 AM »
Deaths per day ...
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 372


« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:10:29 AM »
Whats the point youre making though? Because 1700 deaths a day is a lot, no?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:26:48 AM »
Because 1700 dpd is the ons death rate per day for 2018 and we hit that on the current trajectory in around 1 week. Assuming 1700 dpd is where we are in 2020 then exceeding this significantly means that many people without underlying conditions will die. They wont.

At the moment old infirm people in our hospitals who have one foot in the grave are being subjected to the Liverpool Pathway to make room for an avalanche of deaths. Liverpool Pathway was banned.

It is politics and in part genocide.

And those people who die from Liverpool Pathway treatment will die from ........ guess what...not COPD, not old age, not bronchitis.... but c19
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 331



« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:33:03 AM »
DO WE KNOW HOW MANY NON-C19 DEATHS WE ARE EXPERIENCING CURRENTLY?  I DON'T THINK I'VE SEEN THAT PUBLISHED ANYWHERE.

HAS THAT SEEN A BIG DIP?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:33:57 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:33:03 AM
DO WE KNOW HOW MANY NON-C19 DEATHS WE ARE EXPERIENCING CURRENTLY?  I DON'T THINK I'VE SEEN THAT PUBLISHED ANYWHERE.

HAS THAT SEEN A BIG DIP?

 :pd:

FUCKING HELL ... someone gets it
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 331



« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:35:53 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:33:57 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:33:03 AM
DO WE KNOW HOW MANY NON-C19 DEATHS WE ARE EXPERIENCING CURRENTLY?  I DON'T THINK I'VE SEEN THAT PUBLISHED ANYWHERE.

HAS THAT SEEN A BIG DIP?

 :pd:

FUCKING HELL ... someone gets it

Show me the data Winky.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:45:35 AM »
I havent got any data .., nobody has. That is the point. Anyone who dies now of old age is dying from c19.

I am not suggesting c19 is not a problem but it is for our loved ones in the vulnerable group.

I am neither Tory nor Labour (I am traditional) but this has Boris in a win win situation. Boris needs to justify the shutdown otherwise the likes of BA etc will sue HMG. The NHS is in a win win too so will be happy to comply.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:49:47 AM »
BTW Italy death rate is more or less the same as ours.

They have an equivalent nhs.

Their deaths will not far exceed 1700

Spain is around 1500 dpd
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 012


« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:12:55 AM »
Willie, those of us who dabble in mathematics and statistics know exactly what you're saying.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 510



« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:27:42 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:12:55 AM
Willie, those of us who dabble in mathematics and statistics know exactly what you're saying.


TBF Bob I have only just picked up on the Liverpool Care Pathway angle. This is tantamount to genocide. It was a practise that was stopped in 2014. Id be fucking fuming if my elderly loved one was in hospital relying on quality palliative care.

HMG need numbers.
Logged
