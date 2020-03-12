fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"
The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown A Discourse by David Icke
Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day
Beautiful man, beautiful
Where's my science? Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.
What he says:
We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths per day over the next 100 days. But we do not realise that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients positive for normal coronaviruses are already dying every day.
[The governments anti-COVID19 measures] are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous [
] The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound. Already services to patients in need are reduced, operations cancelled, practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.
All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.Dr Wolfgang Wodarg
is a German physician specialising in Pulmonology, politician and former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In 2009 he called for an inquiry into alleged conflicts of interest surrounding the EU response to the Swine Flu pandemic.
What he says:
Politicians are being courted by scientists
scientists who want to be important to get money for their institutions. Scientists who just swim along in the mainstream and want their part of it [
] And what is missing right now is a rational way of looking at things.
We should be asking questions like How did you find out this virus was dangerous?, How was it before?, Didnt we have the same thing last year?, Is it even something new?
Thats missing.Dr Joel Kettner
is professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases.
What he says:
I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. Im not talking about the pandemic, because Ive seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza. And other respiratory illness viruses, we dont always know what they are. But Ive never seen this reaction, and Im trying to understand why.
[
]
I worry about the message to the public, about the fear of coming into contact with people, being in the same space as people, shaking their hands, having meetings with people. I worry about many, many consequences related to that.
[
]
In Hubei, in the province of Hubei, where there has been the most cases and deaths by far, the actual number of cases reported is 1 per 1000 people and the actual rate of deaths reported is 1 per 20,000. So maybe that would help to put things into perspective.
There's my science you utter fucking cretin.