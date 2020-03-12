Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 011





Posts: 2 011 Re: U Turn from me ... I have contracted C19 « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:29:35 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=12-doctors-and-scientists-express-doubts-and-concerns-over-the-draconian-response-to-covid-19



fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"



The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:



Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdown  A Discourse by David Icke



Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking day Beautiful man, beautiful

fucking hell no wonder Bob is like....well, Bob...check out the site linked here "12 Doctors say"The advert at the top - 'Red Pill University' - is that who your paid your fees to Bob? Click on the link and you get stories like this one:Oh Bob, you have just made my fucking dayBeautiful man, beautiful

Where's my science?





Dr Sucharit Bhakdi is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.



What he says:



We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths per day over the next 100 days. But we do not realise that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients positive for normal coronaviruses are already dying every day.



[The governments anti-COVID19 measures] are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous [ ] The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound. Already services to patients in need are reduced, operations cancelled, practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.

All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.





Dr Wolfgang Wodarg is a German physician specialising in Pulmonology, politician and former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In 2009 he called for an inquiry into alleged conflicts of interest surrounding the EU response to the Swine Flu pandemic.



What he says:



Politicians are being courted by scientists scientists who want to be important to get money for their institutions. Scientists who just swim along in the mainstream and want their part of it [ ] And what is missing right now is a rational way of looking at things.



We should be asking questions like How did you find out this virus was dangerous?, How was it before?, Didnt we have the same thing last year?, Is it even something new?



Thats missing.





Dr Joel Kettner is professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases.



What he says:



I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. Im not talking about the pandemic, because Ive seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza. And other respiratory illness viruses, we dont always know what they are. But Ive never seen this reaction, and Im trying to understand why.



[ ]

I worry about the message to the public, about the fear of coming into contact with people, being in the same space as people, shaking their hands, having meetings with people. I worry about many, many consequences related to that.



[ ]

In Hubei, in the province of Hubei, where there has been the most cases and deaths by far, the actual number of cases reported is 1 per 1000 people and the actual rate of deaths reported is 1 per 20,000. So maybe that would help to put things into perspective.





There's my science you utter fucking cretin.

Where's my science?is a specialist in microbiology. He was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in German history.What he says:We are afraid that 1 million infections with the new virus will lead to 30 deaths per day over the next 100 days. But we do not realise that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients positive for normal coronaviruses are already dying every day.[The governments anti-COVID19 measures] are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous [ ] The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. The consequences on medical care are profound. Already services to patients in need are reduced, operations cancelled, practices empty, hospital personnel dwindling. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society.All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.is a German physician specialising in Pulmonology, politician and former chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In 2009 he called for an inquiry into alleged conflicts of interest surrounding the EU response to the Swine Flu pandemic.What he says:Politicians are being courted by scientists scientists who want to be important to get money for their institutions. Scientists who just swim along in the mainstream and want their part of it [ ] And what is missing right now is a rational way of looking at things.We should be asking questions like How did you find out this virus was dangerous?, How was it before?, Didnt we have the same thing last year?, Is it even something new?Thats missing.is professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, former Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba province and Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases.What he says:I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. Im not talking about the pandemic, because Ive seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza. And other respiratory illness viruses, we dont always know what they are. But Ive never seen this reaction, and Im trying to understand why.[ ]I worry about the message to the public, about the fear of coming into contact with people, being in the same space as people, shaking their hands, having meetings with people. I worry about many, many consequences related to that.[ ]In Hubei, in the province of Hubei, where there has been the most cases and deaths by far, the actual number of cases reported is 1 per 1000 people and the actual rate of deaths reported is 1 per 20,000. So maybe that would help to put things into perspective.There's my science you utter fucking cretin. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



