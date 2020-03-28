Wee_Willie

« on: Today at 06:34:34 AM »



I am now hospitalised with a respirator.



I have horrible pneumonia and finding it painful to breathe. I think Wilfred Owen would struggle to describe the pain



All around me in the hospital nurses are crying and panicking with doctors coughing and spluttering, looking as if theyve not slept in weeks. Most of them look like zombies. The mortuary is full with our dead and makeshift ones are being set up. The hospital porters are carrying guns for self protection. It is pure anarchy.



The NHS is on the verge of collapse here from what I can see. Its that bad even the Nurses give you 5 sheets of bog roll before going to the toilet for a number 2. No bog roll is allowed for a piss.



I did think it was being over egged by MSM and politicians but I am now convinced this C19 will be the end for most of us, and I apologise wholeheartedly. Listen to the government is my advice not Bob on here, dont question any of it.



Ive agreed for the BBC to interview me on Monday morning if Im still alive. Nicki Campbell from 5 Live has agreed to interview me with a long mic and hes kindly assured me his jiz will not blind me.



Doctors have told me I will soon look like this before being shuffled off this mortal coil.



Stay safe ...















































































































